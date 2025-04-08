Paving Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24 In 3 Counties

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Grundy, Marion, and Coffee counties should know about upcoming roadway activities impacting traffic.

Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 East on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, for pavement repairs from mile marker 118 to mile marker 135. Work will include repairs to the bridge approach over the Elk River and the Exit 135 interstate ramps.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect significant delays. This work is weather-dependent. If inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled later. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.