Jenni Berz And Marvene Noel Win In City Runoff Election

Jenni Berz won the District 6 City Council seat long held by her mother, and Councilwoman Marvene Noel won re-election in Tuesday's city runoff.

VOTE TOTALS

District 6

Jenni Berz 727

Christian Siler 456

District 8

Marvene Noel 507

Anna Golladay 251

Ms. Berz was appointed to the council by remaining council members after her mother, Carol Berz, died unexpectedly. Carol Berz had qualified to seek another term.

Ms. Noel is a longtime Orchard Knob resident.

Council members serve four-year terms.

Runoffs are required for city elections when no candidate receives 50 plus one of the vote