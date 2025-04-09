Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERS, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/20/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO
- SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANOTHER
|
|BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- USE OF STOLEN PLATES
|
|CROWDER, EZRA KANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION
|
|DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHITF
|
|FORD, ROBERT JASON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- ASSAULT
|
|JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANE, JOHN COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MADDOX, BRANDON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/30/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MATHEWS, JESSE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM
- RESISTING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|
|
|MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN SELENA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|PETROFF, KEENAN J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/01/2006
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POND, JOSHUA HEATH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/07/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REAGAN, RAVEN CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/24/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANFORD, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/24/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SWEETON, JOHN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, NYSHYIA LANAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VINSON, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|