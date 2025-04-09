Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERS,LAWRENCE
3204 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064037
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ATKISSON,CARRIE ANNETTE
3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BITTENBENDER,CHRISTA HOLLY
6200 HOLIDAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123932
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOZZA,TIFFANY SUZANNE
9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO
SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANOTHER

BROWN,NOAH WILLIAM
47 ROCKY TOP LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
USE OF STOLEN PLATES

CASTEEL,DOMINIQUE GERROD
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY VOP
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VOP
RECKLESS DRIVING VOP
EVADING ARREST VOP

CROWDER,EZRA KANE
2455 COUNTY RD 318 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION

DAVIS,BAILEY LEANN
49 SHAMROCK DR Ringgold, 30736
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHITF

FORD,ROBERT JASON
631 PANGAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FORGERY

FREEMAN,JAMES ANTHONY
944 OAK GROVE ROAD DECATUR, 37323
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ASSAULT

JACOBO PEREZ,DANIEL ELIAS
2109 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON,ERIC JAMAL
1104 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KELLEY,SHEALA GENEL
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

LANE,JOHN COURTNEY
10939 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MADDOX,BRANDON KEITH
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATHEWS,JESSE DAVID
2935 OLD FREEWILL RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCCAULEY,RODERICK CARDALL
281 W38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MCGAHEE,NICHOLAS TERRELL
810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCKINNEY,ANGELA K
9131 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEDULA,CHRISTOPHER ALAN
905 BURNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NEIGHBORS,AUTUMN SELENA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PETROFF,KEENAN J
515 WEST VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

PHILLIPS,JESSE CALVIN
3616 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POND,JOSHUA HEATH
1628 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

REAGAN,RAVEN CHEYENNE
7408 OLD HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

RUIZ ORTIZ,YEISON RAFAEL
2100 E DOEST KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SANFORD,EDWARD
959 GATEWOOD AVENUE APT #624 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHELTON,WILLIAM LEE
1509 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

SILVERS,ROZIEQIA NELISHAA
5135 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT

SWEETON,JOHN TAYLOR
3528 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

THOMAS,NYSHYIA LANAE
2609 14TH AVENUE UNIT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

VINSON,JASMINE
4515 PECKINPAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

