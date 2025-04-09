Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERS, LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/20/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DELIVERY OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANO

SELL OF FENTANYL RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF ANOTHER BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

USE OF STOLEN PLATES CROWDER, EZRA KANE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR VIOLATION DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHITF FORD, ROBERT JASON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/22/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY FREEMAN, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ASSAULT JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/14/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LANE, JOHN COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MADDOX, BRANDON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/30/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MATHEWS, JESSE DAVID

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN SELENA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS PETROFF, KEENAN J

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/01/2006

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POND, JOSHUA HEATH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REAGAN, RAVEN CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/24/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANFORD, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/24/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SILVERS, ROZIEQIA NELISHAA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT SWEETON, JOHN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT THOMAS, NYSHYIA LANAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE VINSON, JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/16/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



