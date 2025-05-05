Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, May 5, 2025
Latest Headlines
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2025
Gas Prices Drop 10.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2025
UTC Softball Wins Regular Season Championship; Prepares For SoCon Tournament Play
  • Sports
  • 5/5/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For April 28-May 3
  • Government
  • 5/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2025
Dan Fleser: Rick Barnes Has Himself A Day
  • Sports
  • 5/4/2025
Breaking News
  • 5/5/2025

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/5/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDREWS,ERNEST ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/4/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALBEY,MAYA ... more

Breaking News
Elderly Couple Loses Home In House Fire Saturday Morning
  • 5/3/2025
HCSO SWAT Responds To Assault On Charbell Street
  • 5/3/2025
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day By Shelia Harding Cannon
  • 5/3/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2025
Soddy Daisy May Buy Land For Parking For Popular Big Soddy Creek Gulf
  • 5/2/2025
Opinion
What Services Should The Government Supply?
  • 5/4/2025
Thank You, Attorney Taylor
  • 5/3/2025
What About Our Due Process?
  • 5/3/2025
Rheubin Taylor, It’s Time To Go - And Response
  • 5/2/2025
A Smarter Model For Federal Spending: Let States Borrow, Not Beg
  • 5/2/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Rick Barnes Has Himself A Day
  • 5/4/2025
UTC Softball Wins Regular Season Championship; Prepares For SoCon Tournament Play
  • 5/5/2025
Lookouts Split Doubleheader With Montgomery To Conclude The Series
  • 5/4/2025
#5/12 Vols Split Sunday Games Against #5/10 Auburn
  • 5/4/2025
Vols Game Suspended At 10th Inning Tie
  • 5/4/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Super Star Ann Brown
  • 5/5/2025
HES Hosts 4th Annual ROCK ON At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon May 10
  • 5/3/2025
Red Bank Jubilee Scheduled For May 3 Cancelled
  • 5/2/2025
VIDEO: Armed Forces Day Luncheon
  • 5/2/2025
PHOTOS: More From The Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 5/2/2025
Entertainment
Rising Fun At High Water Festival
  • 5/3/2025
Shenandoah Headlines Dalton Music Festival
  • 5/2/2025
J.R. Is In For A Surprise - Family And Friends Celebrate 45th WGOW Anniversary, 70th Birthday
  • 5/1/2025
Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops New Single “On Fire” May 9
  • 5/3/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Opinion
What Services Should The Government Supply?
  • 5/4/2025
Thank You, Attorney Taylor
  • 5/3/2025
What About Our Due Process?
  • 5/3/2025
Dining
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
Business
TVA Reports $6.5 Billion In Operating Revenue Through Second Quarter
  • 5/1/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In April
  • 5/1/2025
Baker Donelson's Craig Penny Elected Shareholder
  • 5/1/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Ellis Gardner: Preparing To Sell Your Home Guide
  • 5/1/2025
Student Scene
Cleveland Creative Arts Guild Establishes 2 New Scholarships At Lee
  • 5/2/2025
Webb Named Lee University's 2025 Presser Award Winner
  • 5/2/2025
Lee’s Kirkpatrick Receives TN Nurses Foundation Scholarship
  • 5/2/2025
Living Well
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Erlanger Health Earns Inaugural BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Pay-for-Impact Award
  • 5/2/2025
CHI Memorial Earns Elite 'Straight A’ Designation From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2025
Memories
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
  • 5/2/2025
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Outdoors
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
CDOT Has Public Meeting On E. 14th Street Bikeway Project Wednesday
  • 4/29/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets May 12
  • 4/29/2025
Travel
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Question About It, The Struggle Is Real!
  • 5/2/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Bob Tamasy: Raising The Dead, Physically And Spiritually
  • 4/29/2025
Obituaries
Delilah Cathleen "Cathy" Lewis
  • 5/5/2025
Charles “Pappy” Dunn
  • 5/2/2025
Betty June Matteson Harvey Burns
  • 5/2/2025
Government
Whitfield County Elections Office Receives EAGLE Award For Excellence In 2024 Presidential Election
  • 5/2/2025
HCSO Recognizes National Water Safety Month And National Safe Boating Week
  • 5/2/2025
Woman Leaves Baby In Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/2/2025