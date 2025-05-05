Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BARTOS, DAMON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BONNER, DEREK DEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARDENAS, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/25/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAWKINS, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|DONNER, WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EASTING, JOE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 01/29/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
|
|GOODWIN, TRACY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALLAM, MATTHEW LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/14/1993
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUGULEY, MIKEL JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JUAREZ RAMIREZ, AMILCAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEE, HEATHER M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
|
|LEFTWICH, JAMAYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|
|LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MATHIS, JAMIL AQUIL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/20/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MILLHOLLAND, CHRISTIAN GAGE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRAG RACING
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PRUITT, TOBIAS MARCO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TRUE, DAMON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/13/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- VANDALISM
|
|WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025
Charge(s):
|