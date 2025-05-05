Latest Headlines

  • Monday, May 5, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDREWS,ERNEST JESSIE
102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BARTOS,DAMON LOUIS
83 HAWKINS OAK DR APT 315 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BONNER,DEREK DEVON
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARDENAS,JUAN
141 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLLINS,CALEB WARREN
95 COUNTY ROAD 370 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

CRUZ,ANTONO ALFREDO
61 LAKE DRIVE GREENVILLE, 37745
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CRUZ,ANTONO ALFREDO
61 LAKE DRIVE GREENVILLE, 37745
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DAWKINS,KEVIN MICHAEL
12330 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DONNER,WILLARD
80 HELEN AVE APT 80 ROSSVILL, 30741
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

EASTING,JOE WILLIAM
1617 MIRIAM LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
76 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

GARNER,BRIAN DANIEL
3111 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GOODWIN,TRACY LORENZO
1507 WILLARD DUGGARD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GOODWIN,TRACY LORENZO
1507 WILLARD DUGGARD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

HALLAM,MATTHEW LEIGH
5071 OOLTEWAH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

HORTON,BRANDON QUINTIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUGULEY,MIKEL JAMAR
92 OAK DR APR 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON,DEONTE NICHOLAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JUAREZ RAMIREZ,AMILCAR
2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

KEE,HEATHER M
2423 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KILGORE,DOUGLAS ALLEN
1521 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

LEFTWICH,JAMAYA NICOLE
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

LUTHRINGER,ALEXIS BREANN
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MALKOSKE,STEVEN LEE
1150 20TH ST NE APT 28 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

MATHIS,JAMIL AQUIL
2111 KNOB CREEK RD APT 7 JOHNSON CITY, 37604
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST

MILLHOLLAND,CHRISTIAN GAGE
157 MILLERCOVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRAG RACING
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

OHARA,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
5113 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRUITT,TOBIAS MARCO
204 NORTH PARTHON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REDDING,CHAMBRIA SHANICE
3903 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS

SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SYLAR,PRESTON BAILEY
1315 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE

TARPKIN,JERMAINE LEDALE
1706 JACKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TOMAS PEDRO,GASPAR
3422 LISA DRIVE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOMAS PEDRO,GASPAR
3422 LISA DRIVE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOMAS REYNOSO,JOSE LUIS
2417 S CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TRUE,DAMON
515 W GLENWOOD AVE HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
VANDALISM

