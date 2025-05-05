Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDREWS,ERNEST JESSIE

102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

45 years old

East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



Here are the mug shots:

BARTOS, DAMON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BONNER, DEREK DEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARDENAS, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 08/25/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COLLINS, CALEB WARREN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY DAWKINS, KEVIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW DONNER, WILLARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASTING, JOE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 01/29/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT GOODWIN, TRACY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/17/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALLAM, MATTHEW LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/14/1993

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUGULEY, MIKEL JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JUAREZ RAMIREZ, AMILCAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/05/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEE, HEATHER M

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KILGORE, DOUGLAS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/14/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT LEFTWICH, JAMAYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MATHIS, JAMIL AQUIL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/20/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST MILLHOLLAND, CHRISTIAN GAGE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRAG RACING

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/31/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PRUITT, TOBIAS MARCO

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INDECENT EXPOSURE TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/15/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TRUE, DAMON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/13/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

VANDALISM WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2025

Charge(s):

ESCAPE



