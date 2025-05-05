Man Gets 5 Years After Stabbing "Terrorist" In Front Of Taco Bell

A man who stabbed another man in front of a Chattanooga Taco Bell has been sentenced to five years on a reduced charge of aggravated assault.

Jessie Dean Roberts said he thought the other man was a terrorist.

Police said the victim was repeatedly stabbed and initially was in critical condition.

In the incident near the Taco Bell on Shallowford Road last June, the victim was found lying in the parking lot and was rushed to the hospital. He had stab wounds in his torso, back and knee.

Officers soon caught up with Roberts, 31.

He claimed the man had been following him and approached him in a threatening manner.