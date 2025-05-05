Walnut Street Bridge Change Order Pushes Renovation Cost To Near $35.3 Million

A $632,250 change order for the major renovation of the Walnut Street Bridge will push the total cost above $35 million.

Including a new contingency of $12,678 brings the new cost to $35,292,814.

The contractor, Southern Road and Bridge, said an inspection determined a need "to alter the existing post-tensioning contract items to reflect the contractor's submittal to replace all of the external post-tensioning strands on the bridge."

Officials said, "The current plans only call for replacing part of the strands, and adjusting others, along with installing a new monitoring system.

"The contractor's inspection of the existing post-tensioning system determined that more strands need to be replaced than originally planned.

"The deterioration of the existing epoxy coating on a significant portion of the existing strands, combined with tension loss measured by the contractor, indicates that many strands have lost tension force, with some experiencing substantial loss."

The new recommendation is to replace all the current strands with fiberoptic enhanced epoxy coated strands.

Officials said, "All involved parties concur with this change to replace all the strands including the fiberoptic monitoring system."