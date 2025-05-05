Latest Headlines

Sewer Backup Forces Temporary Relocation Of Salvation Army Social Services In Chattanooga

  Monday, May 5, 2025

A significant rain event on Friday caused extensive flooding across the Chattanooga area. The storm led to a sewer backup that forced the temporary closure of The Salvation Army’s Social Services offices at 800 McCallie Ave.

The flooding began impacting the facility shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, affecting several critical programs. Affected programs include the Emergency Assistance office, ReCreate Café (homeless day center), Blessing Place food pantry, and the clothing closet.

In response, The Salvation Army has relocated Emergency Assistance casework to the Area Command offices at 822 McCallie Ave., where services will continue without interruption. However, the ReCreate Café and Blessing Place will remain closed until the impacted areas can be safely reopened.

“Our first priority is the safety of both our team and the people we serve,” said Major Douglas McClure, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore these vital services, and we’re incredibly grateful for the prayers, patience, and support of our community during this disruption.”

The Salvation Army is coordinating with skilled professionals and local partners to assess and restore the damaged facilities. The timeline for reopening is still being determined as cleanup and safety inspections are ongoing.

Community members wishing to support the recovery efforts can donate online at csarmy.org or by mailing a gift to:

The Salvation Army
822 McCallie Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37403

For updates and service availability, please follow The Salvation Army Chattanooga’s social media or contact the Area Command office directly at 423 756-1023.

