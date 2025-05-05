Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Trainer Says Social Media Friends Helped Her Realize She Had Massive Ovarian Cyst

  • Monday, May 5, 2025
Megan Johnson
Megan Johnson
A Chattanooga trainer said social media friends helped her realize that she had a massive ovarian cyst.

Megan Johnson said for the past four years she thought she was battling diastasis recti, an abdominal separation.

Now that the 19-inch cyst has been confirmed, she will be having surgery to get it removed.

Ms. Johnson has been documenting online her journey to her community to help other women with the same condition. 

She said, "For the past four years, I've been battling with what I thought was diastasis recti.
TikTok helped me realize it was actually a massive ovarian cyst (19 inches from the upper left quadrant of my abdomen to my pelvic floor).

"I will be having surgery to have it removed and documenting my journey to help other women dealing with the same thing.

"I do not have insurance, and I will be paying for the ER visits and surgery out of pocket. I realize now that I cannot face this alone, and maybe I was never meant to."

 A GoFundMe has been started to help with medical expenses. 

The fundraiser has brought in $12,602 thus far.
