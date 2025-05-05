Former Chattanooga Prep Teacher Files Intent To Plead Guilty In Child Sex Case

Former Chattanooga Prep teacher Kenya White has filed an intention to plead guilty in Federal Court to a single count of enticement.

Punishment for the offense is a minimum of 10 years up to life.

Authorities said White had inappropriate contact with two male students - one at East Lake Academy where he formerly taught and the second at Chattanooga Prep.

On Feb. 16, 2023, an investigator with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to East Lake Academy regarding inappropriate contact between White and a seventh-grade student. The student was 12 and White was 30 at the time.

Police said they found numerous texts between the child and the teacher on the child's phone. They said over a three-day period White tried to get the child to take sexually explicit photos of himself and send them to him.

In February of this year, a child at Chattanooga Prep said he had received inappropriate texts from White, his teacher.

It was noted that White had moved from East Lake Academy, a county public school, to Chattanooga Prep, a charter school.

Police said White communicated with the Chattanooga Prep student from May 2024 to February 2025 by text and Snapchat. The conduct continued over several months at a time when the student was 14, it was stated.

Prosecutors said White asked the student to send him sexually explicit photos and asked him to allow him to perform a sex act on him.

White was arrested March 6 and remains incarcerated.

James Brooks is prosecuting the case, and McCracken Poston is the defense attorney.

A trial date is still set, but it is expected that White will file a change of plea and enter the guilty plea at a later court hearing.