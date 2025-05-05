Eric Sims Is Latest To Get 1st-Degree Murder Conviction In 2020 Drive-By Shooting

A Criminal Court jury has found Eric Lemarcus Sims guilty of first-degree murder in the June 22, 2020, drive by shooting of Robert Dowdy and Brandon Rakestraw.

Tremaine Dillard and Tyquerio Malone earlier were given similar first-degree murder sentencings in the case.

Those convicted of first-degree murder in Tennessee must serve 51 years before parole eligibility.

Dowdy, 31, was killed and Brandon Rakestraw badly injured in the shootup of the Nine Brothers convenience store at the corner of Central Avenue.

Sims was 19 when he was arrested last June.

A key piece of evidence for the state was a Facebook Live that showed Dillard, Malone and two others displaying guns in a borrowed Nissan Rogue headed down Rossville Boulevard and then on 38th toward Nine Brothers.