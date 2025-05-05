Man, 22, Shot And Killed In Apparent Targeted Incident On I-24

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Interstate 24 Eastbound near the Westside Drive exit early Sunday morning.





The CPD responded at 2:57 a.m. to a person shot call in the 18100 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.The victim died at the scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving a vehicle eastbound when the suspect shot him from another vehicle. After the preliminary investigation, authorities believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.



