Shots Fired At Targeted Individual At Parkridge Hospital East Ridge; Target Retreats Into Hospital

East Ridge Police said Monday afternoon shots were fired at a targeted individual at Parkridge Hospital East Ridge. The targeted individual retreated into the hospital.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., East Ridge Police received a dispatch call to the hospital at 941 Spring Creek Road on reports of shots fired. Officers arrived within minutes and immediately began securing the scene, searching for suspects, and locating any potential victims.

Police said, "It was determined that three yet unknown suspects arrived in a black Dodge Durango with black wheels. The suspects, dressed in all black, fired upon a person in the parking area in an apparent targeted event. The victim was not struck but retreated into the hospital building.

"Police were able to locate him and confirmed that he was not injured. The building was struck with gunfire. No injuries to any party were found."

East Ridge Police officers and detectives began processing physical and electronic evidence at the scene.

Hospital officials said, "The safety and security of our patients, visitors, employees, medical staff and other medical professionals is of utmost importance.

"We are grateful that no injuries resulted from this senseless incident. Our security team responded immediately and provided law enforcement with footage from our security cameras to aid in the investigation.

"The hospital is fully operational, safe and open to meet the healthcare needs of our community. Parkridge East will continue assisting fully with the investigation by the East Ridge Police Department."



