Activate Hamilton Issues "Call To Action" On "Bloated" Central Office Payroll

Activate Hamilton, the conservative grassroots group that has taken control of the Hamilton County Republican Party and unseated a leading state legislator, is now taking aim at the issue of county school funding.The group, led by newly installed GOP Chair Gail Greene, has issued a "CALL TO ACTION!"In a Facebook post, Activate Hamilton said cuts need to be made to the central office instead of classroom roles.The post says, "Hamilton County, TN Parents, Teachers, and Community Members: ACT NOW to Protect Our Children’s Education!"The Central Office at Hamilton County Schools is proposing a 2025 budget that puts our kids LAST by cutting essential student services - nurses, special education assistants, and counselors—to protect their own bloated payroll.This is unacceptable! Hamilton County children’s needs must come FIRST! ??"Here’s what you need to know:1. Central Office is targeting student-facing roles instead of trimming their own staff. They’re proposing cuts to critical positions like school nurses, special education assistants, and counselors, which directly impact our kids’ health, learning, and well-being.2. Central Office is “top heavy” and growing fatter—only proposing a 10% cut to their staff despite community demands for more. Research from the Beacon Center shows Tennessee’s administrative spending has skyrocketed over 40% since 2020, and Hamilton County’s Central Office is part of this trend. Why are they protecting their jobs over our students?3. Central Office is pushing for their own pay raises while denying teachers their STEP increases. Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson is set for a 13% raise, and other administrators are getting increases, but teachers get nothing! This prioritizes bureaucracy over classrooms.4. County commissioners are discussing a sales tax increase to address the school budget crisis. They’re suggesting a county-wide referendum to let voters decide on raising the sales tax to fund schools and avoid cuts. Share your thoughts with commissioners! Read5. Central Office plans a $90,000 back-to-school event while cutting student services. Teachers are outraged, questioning why this lavish spending is prioritized over nurses, counselors, and special ed staff.'If this doesn’t sit right with you, here’s how to Activate and engage with your elected officials and community members:* Email your school board member, superintendent, and deputy superintendent to demand a budget that prioritizes students.* Attend the May 8, 2025, school board meeting after the 4:30 PM work session to voice your opposition before the board votes on the budget. Your presence matters!* Put up signs around our community or bring one to the May 8th School Board Meeting that say, “Our children’s needs come first. Not Central Office’s payroll!” Let’s show the board we’re united for our kids.* Contact county commissioners to share your views on the sales tax referendum to fund schools.* Ask Central Office to justify the $90,000 event and their ballooning administrative costs when student services are at risk."Our students deserve nurses for their health, exceptional ed assistants for their learning, and counselors for their emotional support. Let’s stand together and tell the Central Office: STOP protecting your payroll, STOP wasteful spending, and START protecting our kids! ??"Join our united effort! Share this post, contact officials, attend the meeting, and spread the word. Together, we can ensure more funding for classroom-facing positions and save our schools!"