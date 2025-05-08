Latest Headlines

Dr. Lori Mann Bruce To Be Recommended As Next UTC Chancellor

  • Thursday, May 8, 2025
Dr. Lori Mann Bruce
Dr. Lori Mann Bruce

Dr. Lori Mann Bruce, the current Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Tennessee Tech, is being recommended as the new UTC chancellor.

Randy Boyd, UT president, announced Thursday:

Dear UTC Community,

I’m pleased to share that I will be recommending Lori Mann Bruce to the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees as the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The board will consider the recommendation at a special meeting in the coming weeks, and pending approval, she will begin her role on June 30.

Lori currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tennessee Technological University. Under her leadership, Tennessee Tech achieved a perfect academic program quality score from the state—the first in more than 40 years—and launched new academic programs aligned with workforce needs. She also led efforts to grow research funding, improve faculty and staff compensation, and invest in major infrastructure projects across campus.

She brings a collaborative spirit, a student-first mindset and a strong record of academic and institutional leadership. I believe she will be a tremendous asset to UTC and the broader Chattanooga community.

I’d also like to thank Robert Dooley for his exceptional job as interim chancellor.

This is a transformative time for the University of Tennessee as we continue building the greatest decade in UT history. Lori’s leadership will be essential to UTC’s critical role in achieving that vision.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the search process and helped shape this important decision.

Senator Bo Watson said, "As a proud 1983 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Lori Bruce as our new chancellor. With a strong background in academic leadership, research growth and program development, she brings valuable experience that will serve UTC well in the years ahead. I look forward to the innovation and vision she will bring to our campus and our community. Welcome to Chattanooga, Chancellor Bruce."

