2 Medical Specialty Groups Closing At CHI Memorial

Two medical specialty groups at CHI Memorial will be closing, hospital officials confirmed.

CHI Memorial Endocrinology Associates will be closing on Aug. 21.

CHI Memorial Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates is due to close on Sept. 3.

CHI Memorial officials said, "We are actively working to connect patients with alternative care options and are dedicated to assisting our team members in finding new roles within the ministry.

"Our commitment is to provide the highest quality health care services our communities depend on. The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, and we must adapt to ensure we are providing the most effective and sustainable care for our community."