2 Medical Specialty Groups Closing At CHI Memorial

  • Thursday, June 19, 2025
Two medical specialty groups at CHI Memorial will be closing, hospital officials confirmed.
CHI Memorial Endocrinology Associates will be closing on Aug. 21.
CHI Memorial Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates is due to close on Sept. 3.
CHI Memorial officials said, "We are actively working to connect patients with alternative care options and are dedicated to assisting our team members in finding new roles within the ministry.
"Our commitment is to provide the highest quality health care services our communities depend on. The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, and we must adapt to ensure we are providing the most effective and sustainable care for our community."
Randy Smith: Caitlin Vs. Reese: A Continuing Saga
  • Sports
  • 6/19/2025
W Road To Be Closed Sunday Morning For Community Cleanup
  • Government
  • 6/19/2025
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 6/19/2025
Delta Air Lines Adds s2nd Daily Flight To LaGuardia From Chattanooga Starting Sept. 8
  • Breaking News
  • 6/19/2025
4 People Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/19/2025
Page Road In Catoosa County To Be Closed For 2 Weeks For Repairs
  • Government
  • 6/19/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/19/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BETHUNE,AMBER ... more

County Commission Tables Controversial Plan Hamilton
  • 6/18/2025

The controversial and long-delayed Plan Hamilton is on hold once again. The County Commission on Wednesday voted to table both options before the commission - the plan as written and a version ... more

Senator Watson Hails High Court's Affirmation Of State's Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
  • 6/18/2025

Senator Bo Watson on Wednesday hailed a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors. He said, "The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold ... more

$2.5 Million Spent On Finley Stadium Upgrades
  • 6/18/2025
County Mayor, Chamber Differ On Whether Site Could Have Been Readied At McDonald Farm For Huge Plant
  • 6/18/2025
Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning On Daisy Dallas Road
  • 6/18/2025
Senior EPA Officials Tour Erlanger Park/The Foundry District Construction Site
  • 6/18/2025
Skyuka Hall Purchases Precept Ministries Facility, $11,750,000 Acquisition Will Double Number Of Students
  • 6/18/2025
Rep. Greg Vital: Wake Up, Hamilton County
  • 6/18/2025
Way Forward For McDonald Farm Is Agriculture And Education, Not Political Games
  • 6/18/2025
Where Does All Our Running Get Us?
  • 6/18/2025
June: More Than The Start Of Summer - End Of Term For The Supreme Court
  • 6/17/2025
The Uneducated Voter
  • 6/17/2025
Pewitt Captures Tennessee Girls’ Junior Title In Playoff
  • 6/18/2025
Randy Smith: Caitlin Vs. Reese: A Continuing Saga
  • 6/19/2025
UTC Golfers Excelling In Summer Competition
  • 6/18/2025
Ball Scores Equalizer In Chattanooga FC Women's 1-1 Tie At Georgia Impact
  • 6/18/2025
Ibarra Leads Lookouts Past Trash Pandas
  • 6/18/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Red Bank’s 70th, Beach Boys, And Jackie Mitchell
  • 6/18/2025
Chattanooga Pipe Band To Play At American Heroes Dinner
  • 6/19/2025
Dunlap’s Freedom Street Dance Is July 3
  • 6/19/2025
Large Yard Sale In Red Bank Is Saturday
  • 6/19/2025
A Sense Of Place Exhibit Is At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/18/2025
Make Music Day Chattanooga Unveils Full Lineup
  • 6/17/2025
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
  • 6/18/2025
Soul Sacrifice: A Santana Tribute Featured This Week At TVFCU Riverfront Nights
  • 6/17/2025
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/17/2025
Chattanooga Market To Manage Arts & Crafts At IBMA
  • 6/17/2025
Rep. Greg Vital: Wake Up, Hamilton County
  • 6/18/2025
Way Forward For McDonald Farm Is Agriculture And Education, Not Political Games
  • 6/18/2025
Where Does All Our Running Get Us?
  • 6/18/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Holds Steady At 3.5 Percent
  • 6/18/2025
Chattanooga Leeco Steel Facility Celebrates Safety Milestone
  • 6/18/2025
SIGNiX And iPublish Media Solutions Partner To Enhance Document Processing
  • 6/17/2025
West 6th Apartments Completes Renovations
  • 6/18/2025
Real Estate Transfers For June 12-18
  • 6/19/2025
City Of Chattanooga Requests Applications For 2nd Program Cohort Of Builder's Blueprint
  • 6/18/2025
1st 2 State Funding Releases Approved By Senator Watson For Tennessee State
  • 6/18/2025
Free School Supplies Available For Eastern Hamilton County Students In Need
  • 6/17/2025
Youth For Understanding In Cleveland
  • 6/17/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Celebrates Family Bonds Ahead Of Grand Opening In July
  • 6/19/2025
Jeff Lewis Joins Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth
  • 6/19/2025
Erlanger Welcomes New Chief Marketing And Communications Officer
  • 6/18/2025
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
  • 6/19/2025
AUDIO: Ben Haden Discusses Early Years Of Ministry
  • 6/18/2025
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
  • 6/16/2025
300 Paddlers Experience Chattanooga Area, The Tennessee RiverLine As Part Of 3-State Float Trip
  • 6/19/2025
Man, 35, Dies At Dale Hollow Reservoir
  • 6/18/2025
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Classes
  • 6/17/2025
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
  • 6/19/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Marks 100th Anniversary With Centennial Celebration
  • 6/18/2025
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
Greater Tucker Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 22
  • 6/13/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
  • 6/13/2025
"Jesus Said Go And I'm Going To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/18/2025
Hilda L. Williams
  • 6/19/2025
Mary Alice Farmer Lynn
  • 6/19/2025
Frances “Frankie” Louise Grace Ditto
  • 6/18/2025
W Road To Be Closed Sunday Morning For Community Cleanup
  • 6/19/2025
National Weather Service Renews Walker County's StormReady Community Designation
  • 6/18/2025
4 People Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/19/2025