Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, BENJAMIN JOHN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/26/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BIRT, DON TRELL LAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/29/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL) CARDENAS, TIFFANY ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, CHARLES RONALD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES DYE, CECIL COREY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

ELDER ABUSE/NEGLECT

THEFT OVER $1000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FENTON, KWESI RASHEED

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY FOSTER, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GOODWIN, JNIA DEKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/03/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

HARDNETT, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/02/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY JOHNSON, FREDRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/05/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KIMBRAL, ALISHA LARAIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OVER $2500.00 MAYNOR, CORTNEY RAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MENDEZ, PASCUAL RUBEN DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/26/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF NAVA, SANTOS LAVIANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/24/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NON SUPORT PERRY, AALIYAH LYNN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/04/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAPAPORT, STEPHEN ELLIOTT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR RAY, GORDON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/17/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICCI, SANTINO LUCIANO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/19/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHEETS, EKATERINA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SIMS, SAVANNAH BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

FTA AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ELDER ABUSE NEGLECT

TAMPERING

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OVER $1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SLAYTON, JESSICA STELLA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT VOGEL, JEREMY BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER