County Commission Settles For $2,500 Increase To Travel And Discretionary Spending Fund

County Commissioners have settled for a $2,500 per year increase to their travel and discretionary spending fund.

It was initially pegged into the budget as a $5,000 increase per commissioner.

It would have gone from $15,000 per commissioner to $20,000.

However, Chairman Jeff Eversole moved for the lower amount on Monday.

On Wednesday, some commissioners argued for the full increase. Commissioners Warren Mackey and Greg Beck said they had to miss some conventions because of the lack of adequate travel funds. Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said commissioners aid a lot of worthy groups through the assigned money.

Commissioners who wanted to stay at the $5,000 increase were asked to contact Finance Director Lee Brouner.

Mr. Brouner said he did not hear from enough commissioners (needed at least six) to land at the $5,000 increase.

He said each commissioner going forward will have $17,500 in their funds.