HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered

  • Friday, June 6, 2025
Lavon Watkins
Lavon Watkins

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on Wedensday at 4634 Ruby Red Drive with Lavon Watkins, 28, being the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Watkins was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the residence yielded the following items:

  • 104 grams (0.2 pounds) of Fentanyl valued at approximately $12,000
  • $3,204 in U.S. currency
  • Mini Draco rifle (7/62x39)
  • Smith and Wesson M & P (.380) pistol
  • Glock 26 (9 mm) pistol
  • Multiple drug paraphernalia items

Watkins was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with the following:

  • Possession of fentanyl for resale
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a weapon during a felony
  • Reckless endangerment of a child

The Department of Child Services was notified due to children being in the home and in proximity of fentanyl.

Further charges may be filed against Watkins in relation to this case.

  • 6/6/2025
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
  • 6/6/2025
Kelly Raises Issue Of Mayor As City Manager
  • 6/6/2025
2 Men Steal Above Ground Pool From Patio - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/6/2025
County Commission Settles For $2,500 Increase To Travel And Discretionary Spending Fund
  • 6/6/2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • 6/6/2025
  • 6/6/2025

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD,BENJAMIN ... more

1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
  • 6/5/2025

A Criminal Court jury on Thursday night found former Wallace A. Smith Elementary teacher Duane Sanders guilty on all counts. Sanders, 47, was found guilty of aggravated rape, seven counts ... more

City Beer Board, With Reduced Duties, Has 9-Minute Meeting
  • 6/5/2025
Suspect In Grisly Murder Googled About Getting Out Of Town, Pacemaker Evidence, Suicide
  • 6/5/2025
Assessor's Office Reports 2025 Certified Property Tax Rates
  • 6/5/2025
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
  • 6/5/2025
Ringgold Man Arrested For Exploitation Of A Child
  • 6/5/2025
Engel Stadium Is the Perfect Spot For The New Mental Health Hospital
  • 6/6/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/6/2025
Hamilton County Democratic Party Proudly Supports Lighting Up City Hall For Pride Month
  • 6/5/2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
  • 6/6/2025
Lookouts Outpitch Smokies In Extra Innings
  • 6/5/2025
Kenny Mara Being Inducted To National Wrestling Hall Of Fame
  • 6/4/2025
Kenny Mara Has Made Huge Impact On Local Wrestling
  • 6/4/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
Mark Wiedmer: Braves Going Nowhere But Downhill
  • 6/4/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Medical Arts Building, Alton Park Greenway And Chattanooga Chase
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Medical Arts Building, Alton Park Greenway And Chattanooga Chase
  • 6/6/2025
Honorees Named For Patriot Awards Gala
  • 6/5/2025
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
Dalton Amateur Radio Club’s ARRL Field Day Is June 28 At Red Clay State Park
  • 6/5/2025
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
  • 6/6/2025
Culture On 4 Presents Visual Effects Artist Shane Morton On June 21
  • 6/6/2025
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Engel Stadium Is the Perfect Spot For The New Mental Health Hospital
  • 6/6/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Wanderlinger Brewing Company Reopens At The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Home Canning And Freezing Classes Offered In July
  • 6/6/2025
Drug Store Fountains And Lunch Counters
  • 6/4/2025
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Alan Norton Disbarred
  • 6/4/2025
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Pi Omega Chapter Celebrates Centennial Gala June 28
  • 6/5/2025
Local Students Graduate From Online High School
  • 6/5/2025
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Wellpoint Tennessee To Host Free Self-Care Event In Chattanooga June 7
  • 6/5/2025
6 CHI Memorial Nurses Named "Nurses Of Excellence"
6 CHI Memorial Nurses Named "Nurses Of Excellence"
  • 6/5/2025
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
LIFE FORCE Air Medical Becomes 1st EMS Agency In Tennessee And 5th Air Medical Program In The Nation To Transport Critically Ill Or Injured Working K-9s
  • 6/4/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Birds, Bees, Bats, And Butterflies Series Offered At Enterprise South Nature Park
  • 6/5/2025
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
Marion Campbell To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 26
  • 6/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
Thomas Earl Wilkerson, Sr.
  • 6/6/2025
Doris Ann Rightmire
  • 6/6/2025
Raymond “Ray” G. Tessmer, Jr.
  • 6/6/2025
Deputy Governor And TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley Stepping Down After Nearly 7 Years Of Statewide Leadership
  • 6/6/2025
Chairman Bo Watson Applauds Court Of Appeals Ruling In Favor Of Tennessee’s Small Government Efficiency Act
  • 6/4/2025
2 Men Steal Above Ground Pool From Patio - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/6/2025