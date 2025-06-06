Woman, 41, Killed In Accident Friday Afternoon

A woman, 41, was killed Friday afternoon in a wreck on Highway 58.
At approximately 2 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Highway 58.
The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Kia Sorento was traveling south in the 4700 block of Highway 58 when it crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a GMC 2500HD that was traveling northbound.
All vehicle occupants were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. The driver of the Kia, a 41-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries, the passenger in that vehicle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.