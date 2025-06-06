Latest Headlines

Woman, 41, Killed In Accident Friday Afternoon

  • Friday, June 6, 2025
A woman, 41, was killed Friday afternoon in a wreck on Highway 58.

At approximately 2 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Highway 58.


The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Kia Sorento was traveling south in the 4700 block of Highway 58 when it crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a GMC 2500HD that was traveling northbound.

All vehicle occupants were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. The driver of the Kia, a 41-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries, the passenger in that vehicle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
Local Leaders Applaud $15,000,000 State Investment In Chattanooga’s Riverfront Parks
Thomas First Double-Amputee To Qualify For Tennessee State Amateur
Chattanooga’s Sean McDaniel Named Team Services Venue Officer For FIFA Club World Cup 2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Medical Arts Building, Alton Park Greenway And Chattanooga Chase
Profiles Of Valor: MSgt John Chapman (USAF)
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
Grand Opening Event For The Lantern At Morning Pointe East Hamilton Set For July 17
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Logo, Your Trademark, Your Brand?
Nancy Norris
