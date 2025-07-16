Mayor Kelly Selects Terry Knowles As New Chief Of Chattanooga Fire Department

Terry Knowles has been hired as the next chief of the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD), Mayor Tim Kelly announced Wednesday.

Mr. Knowles has served as the department’s assistant chief of special operations since 2022. He started at CFD as a firefighter in 2005 and climbed the ranks, serving as a lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. He was also an Urban Search & Rescue instructor.

“The Chattanooga Fire Department is one of the very best in America,” Mayor Kelly said.

“We had a very competitive pool of internal applicants for this post and appreciate the knowledge and skill set Terry Knowles brings to this role. I know he will pick up where Phil Hyman left off.”

Chief Hyman had previously announced he would retire in July.

Mr. Knowles is a member of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Local 820 and previously served as president of the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund. He served in the U.S. Navy before going to work for the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department in 1994. He was educated at Dalton State College and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

He said, “It’s an incredible honor to serve as the 21st Fire Chief of the Chattanooga Fire Department. The CFD has been a part of my life for more than 20 years and Chattanooga is my hometown.

“The courageous men and women of this department inspire me each day and I have had the privilege of serving alongside the most dedicated firefighters you’ll ever meet. I’m extremely proud to lead the CFD as we continue serving the people of Chattanooga."



He will go before the City Council for confirmation.