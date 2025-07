Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ARNOLD,CODY SHANE

9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BATES,HYLLEY NICHOLE

3180 OLD FEDERAL RD S CHATSWORTH, 307054714

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PHELPS CO, MI)

BELL,BOBBY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

76 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BENNETT,DAMIEN DESHAWN

4608 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EMPLOY A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

CALLAHAN,JOSEPH RANDALL

3112 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CASTILLO PEREZ,LUIS J

6844 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CLOUSE,CHRISTOPHER DEAN

5730 LEE HWY APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COOK,BENJAMIN DOUGLAS

10427 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

COOK,BRANDON JAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OF DRUGS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST

COTHRAN,AUDRA JANE

1307 SWROPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CRAIG,KENNETH L

3308 HILLWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EMPLOY A FIREARN DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

DELONEY,MONTEZ LAMAR

2108 CHESTNUT BLOCK CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DWYER,KATHERINE NELSI

306 CHAMBLISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

ELLIOTT,DAVID LEWIS

416 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

EPPS,TYRONE

2012 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLETCHER,KENNITH DUANE

5038 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARCIA,DANIEL CIREACO

2801 FAXON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

GOINS,MELISSA ANN

286 RAWLINGS RIDGE RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

GOODEN,REGINA JEWELL

1203 EPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

GRAVELY,JAMICIA NATE

2612 GLENNWOOD PKWY APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (RIVERSIDE CA)

HILL,CODY JAMES

2231 GENEVA TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES,TYRONE ANTHONY

1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEWIS,KAVAN COLE

4005 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115225

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LONGHENRY,TERRI LEIGH

1328 PEACHTREE STREET NE. ATLANTA, 30309

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ARSON

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LOPEZ,NERY VLADIMIR

1335 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MILSAP,SANTONYA DENIESHEON EVE

114 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MONTESINOS,GABRIEL JOSE

1412 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

SEXUAL BATTERY

OGBURN,JOSEPH WADE

6618 GREEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

PANTAGES,STEPHANIE LYNN

745 WILDWOOD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

RAINES,MICHELLE MARIE

1053 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAMOS ARBOLEDA,LORENA

3008 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUTLEDGE,BRITTNEY NICOLE

7717 LEE HIGHWAY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

SANCHEZ,JONATHAN BRICE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

SATTERFIELD,KIYANNA UNIQUE

160 HAWKINS OAK DR APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 374102430

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLUDER,RANDY EDWARD

727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

SMITH,ELIZABETH ANN

HOMELESS , 30741

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SMITH,JANA LYNN

9828 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPRINGER,NICHOLAS SCOTT

1116 WHISPERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TERRY,PAUL DEWAYNE

Homeless Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS,SETH ALLEN

10253 SOVEREIGN POINTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

TONEY,RICO ALEXANDER

4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

TONEY,TERRENCE LARENTA

160 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

WOODEN,CHRISTIAN MYKAL

5410 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WOODS,LAJUAN MARQUEST

4909 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

Here are the mug shots:





ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/04/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BELL, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 06/06/1949

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BENNETT, DAMIEN DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

EMPLOY A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY CALLAHAN, JOSEPH RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/23/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CASTILLO PEREZ, LUIS J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/04/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A DAN

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON COOK, BRANDON JAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OF DRUGS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST COTHRAN, AUDRA JANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/14/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CRAIG, KENNETH L

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/03/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

EMPLOY A FIREARN DURING DANGEROUS FELONY DEWIND, NATHAN I

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/20/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DWYER, KATHERINE NELSI

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE ELLIOTT, DAVID LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 06/18/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION EPPS, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY GARCIA, DANIEL CIREACO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) GOINS, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/29/1975

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODEN, REGINA JEWELL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, CODY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/26/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, KAVAN COLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LONGHENRY, TERRI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

ARSON

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LOPEZ, NERY VLADIMIR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION MILSAP, SANTONYA DENIESHEON EVER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY OGBURN, JOSEPH WADE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PANTAGES, STEPHANIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/11/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAMOS ARBOLEDA, LORENA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RASH SANDERS, ALISON CHRISTY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT SCATES, MICHAEL WADE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW SMITH, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/01/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SMITH, JANA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SPRINGER, NICHOLAS SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/28/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TONEY, TERRENCE LARENTA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD WOODEN, CHRISTIAN MYKAL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)