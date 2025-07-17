School Board Acts To Expedite Several Major Construction Projects, Make Repairs

County School Board members on Thursday reviewed architect selections for three significant construction projects.

The Brainerd High School renovation and addition project advanced with architect selection, representing a major investment in modernizing the facility.

Board members also considered architect contracts for Soddy Daisy Middle School and Gateway School.

The projects are funded through a major county bond program.

Members approved emergency authorization for a bid addressing urgent wall repairs at Soddy Daisy High School. Soil stabilization work for turf fields at Signal Mountain Middle/High School and East Ridge High School also received emergency approval.

The board awarded another bid for North Hamilton County Elementary School as part of ongoing facility improvements.

Board members approved final readings on 13 policy revisions affecting school operations under Supt. Justin Robertson's administration. Updated security protocols address current safety practices for students and staff. The district revised virtual education program policies based on remote learning experiences and established clearer guidelines for online instruction. High school athletics policies received updates to align with current state regulations and ensure fair competition practices.

Harassment and sexual harassment procedures were strengthened to provide better protection for students and staff, while educator diversity initiatives were formalized to promote inclusive hiring practices.

The board also approved new paid parental leave policies that will affect employee benefits and retention. Student-focused policy changes included revised attendance procedures that clarify expectations and consequences for chronic absenteeism. Updated policies on interrogations and searches establish clearer protocols for interactions between school officials and students.

Comprehensive revisions to student discrimination, harassment, hazing, and bullying policies provide enhanced protection and clearer reporting procedures for incidents, it was stated.

Technology-related policies also received attention, with updates to Internet use guidelines that reflect current digital learning environments and online safety concerns. The board revised procedures for reconsidering instructional materials and textbooks, establishing clearer processes for community input on curriculum materials.

Financial matters occupied a significant portion of the agenda, with budget amendments for federal grants, state grants, and self-funded programs requiring board approval. These amendments allow the district to access additional funding streams and adjust spending to meet changing needs throughout the school year.

The board considered position approvals for exceptional education programs, addressing staffing needs for students with disabilities. McKinney-Vento homeless education program positions were also approved, reflecting the district's commitment to supporting students experiencing housing instability.

A revised school fee structure for Tyner Academy's cheer program was presented, adjusting costs to reflect current program expenses and ensure sustainable funding for extracurricular activities.

The District Differentiated Pay Plan for 2025-2026 was presented by Chief Talent Officer Dr. Zac Brown, outlining compensation structures designed to attract and retain quality educators in competitive subject areas and high-need schools. This plan represents the district's ongoing efforts to address teacher shortages and improve retention rates. Service contracts were considered for outside providers that supplement district services.

The board reviewed agreements with Signal Centers for private and homeschool vision therapy and orientation services, ensuring that students outside the traditional public school system have access to specialized support services.

Similarly, an agreement with Stellar Therapy Services for speech and language services to private and homeschool students expands access to critical therapeutic interventions.

The board addressed an amended charter school application for Tennessee Wildflower Public School, which would expand school choice options in the county. Charter schools operate with greater autonomy while receiving public funding, and this application represents potential growth in alternative educational options for Hamilton County families.

A memorandum of understanding was presented to expand Community Forward Schools through partnerships with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Communities in Schools of Tennessee. This initiative represents growing collaboration between the district and community organizations to provide wraparound services and support for students and families.

The board also considered an amended End School Age Homelessness Initiative, addressing support services for students experiencing housing instability. This program provides critical resources and coordination to ensure that housing challenges don't prevent students from accessing education.