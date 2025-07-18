Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, July 18, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER JAMES

2316 E 18ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BEAVERS,MALIK CADARIUS

3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BELL,TONY LYNN

1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37379

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BONE,VINCENT ERIC

4621 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

BULLOCH,ERNEST HAROLD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063221

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED RAPE

COYNE,MACHANA LYNN

9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSS.

OF SCH II FOR RESALE

CUMMINS,RONALD ALAN

10 S BROOKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

74 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DILLARD,MAKAYLA DESHAY

2206 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

DUVALL,BENJAMIN WADE ELLIOTT

2333 DOCKSIDE DR LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

FORTON,RICHARD WAYNE

331 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRANCISCO PASCUAL,GABRIEL

407 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GLENN,DIMITRI JERMAINE

2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GOMEZ,ADYLENY

1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARRIS,WILLIAM HARRIS

2406 QUAIL NEST CIR OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS,WILLIAM HARRIS

2406 QUAIL NEST CIR OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTEMPT OF COURT

HENRY,TIMOTHY LEE

8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING 70/30

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JOHNSON,JUMAANE S

1809 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

ASSAULT

JORDAN,LEBRISHA YVONNE

1246 AUSTIN HOMES BLVD APT 301 KNOXVILLE, 37915

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KNIGHT,RACHAEL LEE

2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN

CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

VEHICLE ENTERING HIGHWAY / PRIVATE ROAD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCDANIEL,GAVIN THOMAS

519 S MITCHAL ORCAHRDKNOB ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCDONALD,DONALD HEATH

3503 CLARMONT AVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC

MILLARD,APRIL NICOLE

299 CHRISTIAN DRIVE NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NINTIRAT,ANNY

61 GENERAL JOHNSON RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

OVERSTREET,CALLIE MARIE BATY

1516 BATTERY PARK DRIVE ALVARDO, 76009

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROSTITUTION

PALMER,COLLIN JAMAL

3711 SOUTHMORE BLVD APT 1115 HARRIS, 77004

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

PITTS,ANESHA DANYEAL

2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POINTER,ARLANDIS KEITH

4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POINTER,ARLANDIS KEITH

4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PRESTON,JERRY WAYNE

132 GORDON LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRUETT,CARL EDWIN

1530 ESY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON SUSPENEDED

QUINTANA,JESUS

3925 ADKISSON DR NW APT 321 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

ROWLAND,DEJUAN ANTHONY

604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SCRUGGS,SAMUEL MARKEL

4605 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STAFFORD,ZEKARIAH ISAAC

7193 CRESTFIELD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THOMAS,AMANDA MARIE

4605 LAKE HAVEN DR Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMAS,AVA ROSE

4015 WEBB RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

VARNER,JACK MARSHELL

1653 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

WILLIAMS,DAVID BARTHOLOMEW

1706 RICHARDSON ST ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

 

Here are the mug shots:

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, TONY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE
CUMMINS, RONALD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 04/06/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FORTON, RICHARD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRANCISCO PASCUAL, GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GLENN, DIMITRI JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/27/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, WILLIAM HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/26/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SPEEDING 70/30
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JOHNSON, JUMAANE S
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • ASSAULT
JORDAN, LEBRISHA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KNIGHT, RACHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/21/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • VEHICLE ENTERING HIGHWAY / PRIVATE ROAD
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCDANIEL, GAVIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/24/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
NINTIRAT, ANNY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/28/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRESTON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/03/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
QUINTANA, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SCRUGGS, SAMUEL MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STAFFORD, ZEKARIAH ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THOMAS, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VARNER, JACK MARSHELL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/17/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2025
Tankersley, Simpson Still Alive In Southern Amateur
Tankersley, Simpson Still Alive In Southern Amateur
  • Sports
  • 7/17/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 7/17/2025
Keene Hoping To Complete Comeback At Super Senior Match Play Finals
  • Sports
  • 7/17/2025
School Board Acts To Expedite Several Major Construction Projects, Make Repairs
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2025
Soddy Daisy To Use County Grant To Upgrade Holly Park
  • Government
  • 7/17/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER ... more

School Board Acts To Expedite Several Major Construction Projects, Make Repairs
  • 7/17/2025

County School Board members on Thursday reviewed architect selections for three significant construction projects. The Brainerd High School renovation and addition project advanced with architect ... more

John Shearer: The Story Of The Brainerd High Class Of 1965
  • 7/17/2025

Back in the mid-20th century, the Brainerd area was developing into a very popular Chattanooga suburb. Homes were being built on former undeveloped land in areas like near North Moore Road, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2025
Work To Start On 8-Story Drury Hotel; Preservation Group Bemoans Loss Of Old Car Barns
Work To Start On 8-Story Drury Hotel; Preservation Group Bemoans Loss Of Old Car Barns
  • 7/16/2025
Mayor Kelly Selects Terry Knowles As New Chief Of Chattanooga Fire Department
Mayor Kelly Selects Terry Knowles As New Chief Of Chattanooga Fire Department
  • 7/16/2025
Signal Mountain Council Dealing With Issues Relating To 13 Different Town Boards
  • 7/16/2025
Hamilton County, Schools Commit $2 Million For New McConnell Elementary Gym
  • 7/16/2025
Opinion
New Tennessee Laws Will Make Our State More Prosperous
  • 7/16/2025
America Should Do Much Better On Healthcare - And Response (6)
  • 7/11/2025
What's Going On? Who's In Charge Here?
  • 7/17/2025
Teachers On The Edge Of Crisis
  • 7/17/2025
Unsettling Incident On 153 - And Response
  • 7/16/2025
Sports
Keene Hoping To Complete Comeback At Super Senior Match Play Finals
Keene Hoping To Complete Comeback At Super Senior Match Play Finals
  • 7/17/2025
Tankersley, Simpson Still Alive In Southern Amateur
Tankersley, Simpson Still Alive In Southern Amateur
  • 7/17/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 2
  • 7/16/2025
Vols Head To SEC Media Day Tuesday, Watch Live On SEC Network
Vols Head To SEC Media Day Tuesday, Watch Live On SEC Network
  • 7/15/2025
Lee Athletics Announce Partnership With Teamworks
  • 7/14/2025
Happenings
Ceremony Marks 10th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Fallen Five Tragedy
Ceremony Marks 10th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Fallen Five Tragedy
  • 7/16/2025
Life With Ferris: Eliana's Different Kind Of Senior Trip
Life With Ferris: Eliana's Different Kind Of Senior Trip
  • 7/14/2025
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation American Heroes Dinner Pays Tribute To The Chattanooga Fallen 5
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation American Heroes Dinner Pays Tribute To The Chattanooga Fallen 5
  • 7/14/2025
Author and Affrilachian Storyteller Kelle Jolly To Hold Children's Book Signing, Performance July 20
Author and Affrilachian Storyteller Kelle Jolly To Hold Children's Book Signing, Performance July 20
  • 7/14/2025
Women Of Distinction Names 2025 Honorees
  • 7/14/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Focus On Jonathan Scales Fourchestra
Chattanooga Live Music Focus On Jonathan Scales Fourchestra
  • 7/17/2025
Earl Freudenberg: When Connie Francis Sang At Memorial Auditorium
Earl Freudenberg: When Connie Francis Sang At Memorial Auditorium
  • 7/17/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Hosts Pandora's Box: Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute; Essentials Set As Opener
  • 7/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Wendy Pursley’s "Shades Of Red" Returns To The Stage For 5 Performances At Barking Legs Theater
Wendy Pursley’s "Shades Of Red" Returns To The Stage For 5 Performances At Barking Legs Theater
  • 7/16/2025
Opinion
New Tennessee Laws Will Make Our State More Prosperous
  • 7/16/2025
America Should Do Much Better On Healthcare - And Response (6)
  • 7/11/2025
What's Going On? Who's In Charge Here?
  • 7/17/2025
Dining
Sticky Fingers Restaurant At Jack's Alley Closes Permanently
  • 7/17/2025
Planning Commission Votes 5-4 In Favor Of New Scooter's Coffee On South Broad
  • 7/16/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Has Very Brief Run At Former St. John's
  • 7/16/2025
Business
Georgia Makes History As Jobs Top 5 Million
  • 7/17/2025
Tennessee Unemployment Holds Steady Three Months In A Row
  • 7/17/2025
BrightBridge Capital Announces Merger With 2 Tennessee Certified Development Companies
  • 7/15/2025
Real Estate
Chattanooga Habitat For Humanity Appoints 3 To Board Of Directors
Chattanooga Habitat For Humanity Appoints 3 To Board Of Directors
  • 7/17/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 10-16
  • 7/17/2025
Ellis Gardner: June Market Report
  • 7/15/2025
Student Scene
Historic Chattanooga Women’s Organization Highlighted In New UTC Special Collection
Historic Chattanooga Women’s Organization Highlighted In New UTC Special Collection
  • 7/15/2025
Cook Officially Assumes Office As 18th President Of Lee University
Cook Officially Assumes Office As 18th President Of Lee University
  • 7/14/2025
UTC Receives Multiple College Of Distinction Accolades From National Higher Ed Resource
  • 7/14/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Women’s Health Hires Dr. Nivin C.S. Todd
Erlanger Women’s Health Hires Dr. Nivin C.S. Todd
  • 7/17/2025
Charter Senior Living Of Chattanooga Celebrates $2 Million Grand Reopening With Community Event On July 31
  • 7/17/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Hosts Grand Opening July 17
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Hosts Grand Opening July 17
  • 7/15/2025
Memories
VIDEO: Harry Thornton Gives The Call For Live Wrestling Over 50 Years Ago
  • 7/14/2025
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
  • 7/11/2025
AUDIO: Curtis Adams Interviews Don Brock
AUDIO: Curtis Adams Interviews Don Brock
  • 7/10/2025
Outdoors
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
  • 7/15/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: July Is Tough
White Oak Mountain Ranger: July Is Tough
  • 7/13/2025
Hamilton County Moves Forward With 1st Round Of Projects In Matching Grants With Small Towns To Revitalize Local Parks
  • 7/10/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
  • 7/14/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Announces New Lemur, Refreshes Giant Pacific Octopus exhibit, Superheroes Save The World In IMAX
Tennessee Aquarium Announces New Lemur, Refreshes Giant Pacific Octopus exhibit, Superheroes Save The World In IMAX
  • 7/15/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Makes a Marriage Work Long-Term?
Bob Tamasy: What Makes a Marriage Work Long-Term?
  • 7/18/2025
Tim Zimmerman And The King's Brass In Concert Aug. 13
Tim Zimmerman And The King's Brass In Concert Aug. 13
  • 7/15/2025
Bob Tamasy: Pros And Cons Of "Professionals" and "Amateurs"
Bob Tamasy: Pros And Cons Of "Professionals" and "Amateurs"
  • 7/14/2025
Obituaries
Susan Lee Neale
Susan Lee Neale
  • 7/17/2025
Anna Lee Greb Holman
Anna Lee Greb Holman
  • 7/17/2025
Rufus Sanders
Rufus Sanders
  • 7/17/2025
Government
County Commission Approves Rebekah Bohannon For Health Department Post
  • 7/17/2025
Police Respond To Assault At Stadium - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 7/17/2025
Soddy Daisy To Use County Grant To Upgrade Holly Park
  • 7/17/2025