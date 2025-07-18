Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER JAMES
2316 E 18ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BEAVERS,MALIK CADARIUS
3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BELL,TONY LYNN
1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37379
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BONE,VINCENT ERIC
4621 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BULLOCH,ERNEST HAROLD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063221
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED RAPE
COYNE,MACHANA LYNN
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSS.
OF SCH II FOR RESALE
CUMMINS,RONALD ALAN
10 S BROOKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
74 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DILLARD,MAKAYLA DESHAY
2206 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
DUVALL,BENJAMIN WADE ELLIOTT
2333 DOCKSIDE DR LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
FORTON,RICHARD WAYNE
331 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRANCISCO PASCUAL,GABRIEL
407 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GLENN,DIMITRI JERMAINE
2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARRIS,WILLIAM HARRIS
2406 QUAIL NEST CIR OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS,WILLIAM HARRIS
2406 QUAIL NEST CIR OOLTEWAH, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
HENRY,TIMOTHY LEE
8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING 70/30
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JOHNSON,JUMAANE S
1809 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
ASSAULT
JORDAN,LEBRISHA YVONNE
1246 AUSTIN HOMES BLVD APT 301 KNOXVILLE, 37915
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KNIGHT,RACHAEL LEE
2120 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MADRIGAL,SANDRA ANN
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
VEHICLE ENTERING HIGHWAY / PRIVATE ROAD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCDANIEL,GAVIN THOMAS
519 S MITCHAL ORCAHRDKNOB ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCDONALD,DONALD HEATH
3503 CLARMONT AVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC
MILLARD,APRIL NICOLE
299 CHRISTIAN DRIVE NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NINTIRAT,ANNY
61 GENERAL JOHNSON RD FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OVERSTREET,CALLIE MARIE BATY
1516 BATTERY PARK DRIVE ALVARDO, 76009
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROSTITUTION
PALMER,COLLIN JAMAL
3711 SOUTHMORE BLVD APT 1115 HARRIS, 77004
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
PITTS,ANESHA DANYEAL
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POINTER,ARLANDIS KEITH
4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POINTER,ARLANDIS KEITH
4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PRESTON,JERRY WAYNE
132 GORDON LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRUETT,CARL EDWIN
1530 ESY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON SUSPENEDED
QUINTANA,JESUS
3925 ADKISSON DR NW APT 321 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
ROWLAND,DEJUAN ANTHONY
604 BLOCK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SCRUGGS,SAMUEL MARKEL
4605 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STAFFORD,ZEKARIAH ISAAC
7193 CRESTFIELD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THOMAS,AMANDA MARIE
4605 LAKE HAVEN DR Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS,AVA ROSE
4015 WEBB RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
VARNER,JACK MARSHELL
1653 MAYFLOWER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
WILLIAMS,DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
1706 RICHARDSON ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
