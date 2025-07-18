Man With Felony Record Found With Gun In Car That Almost Hit Officer Gets 37-Month Federal Sentence

A man with a felony record who almost struck a police officer while driving on June 23, 2024, has been sentenced to serve 37 months in federal prison.

Joseph Watkins appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Police said the incident occurred while officers were conducting traffic and crowd control.

A Chattanooga Police Department officer observed a black Hyundai on the roadway without operating headlights who almost hit the officer.

Police said for officer safety, the vehicle was stopped. Watkins and two other occupants were ordered out of the vehicle.

Watkins was placed into handcuffs and detained. While responding officers spoke to the two occupants, Watkins fled the scene on foot

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located an Astra 9mm pistol on the driver’s side floorboard. Next to the firearm was a cellphone later determined to belong to Watkins.