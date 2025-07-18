Woman Involved In I-75 Wreck That Claimed Lives Of Her 2 Children Admitted To Smoking Pot

A woman who was involved in an I-75 wreck in Bradley County late Monday morning that took the lives of her two children admitted to smoking marijuana that morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Emily N. Shaver is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide along with DUI, reckless endangerment, violating the child restraint law, and drug possession.

Her young son was killed in the wreck and her 8-month-old daughter died Wednesday after being rushed to the hospital and then airlifted.

A report says Ms. Shaver was driving north when her right rear tire blew out, causing her to veer into the southbound lanes and strike another vehicle head-on.

The Shaver vehicle was then hit on the side by a third vehicle.

The son was found deceased inside the vehicle. It was found he was not in a car seat or booster seat.

The daughter was found to be in critical condition.

Inside the Shaver car was a store-bought bag of cannabis flower labeled with 24.7 percent THC, which authorities said is a higher percentage than can be legally sold in Tennessee.

The driver whose vehicle was hit head-on was taken to Bradley Medical Center.

Ms. Shaver told several officers on the scene that she had smoked marijuana that morning, it was stated.