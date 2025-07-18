Latest Headlines

Chattanooga's NOVONIX Set To Benefit From New Tariffs On Battery Materials

  • Friday, July 18, 2025

Officials of Chattanooga-based battery materials maker NOVONIX are welcoming the preliminary determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose antidumping tariffs of 93.5 percent on anode active material.

That material includes synthetic and natural graphite imports from China.

The effective tariff rate for AAM is now 160 percent, which includes the previously announced countervailing duty tariffs of 11.5 percent placed by Commerce in May, President Trump’s blanket 30 percent tariffs on goods from China, and 25 percent Section 301 tariffs implemented by USTR last year.

Michael O’Kronley, CEO of NOVONIX, stated, “The decision today underscores the strategic importance of building a domestic supply chain for critical minerals, including synthetic graphite, in North America. It affirms our business strategy as well as the diversification strategy of our customers to source critical battery materials and components locally. NOVONIX, with the most advanced synthetic graphite production facility in North America, will be increasing significantly the United States production of an essential strategic mineral while strengthening American manufacturing, and creating high-quality jobs locally.”

The AD investigation determines whether the graphite is being sold at less than fair value, while the CVD investigation previously announced in May determines whether the Chinese government is subsidizing the production and supply of graphite AAM to the United States.

The additional AD tariff announced by Commerce Friday will now stack onto the previously announced CVD tariffs. The final determinations for both the AD and CVD investigations will be issued around Dec. 5.     

Officials said, "NOVONIX’s Riverside facility in Chattanooga is poised to become the first large-scale production site dedicated to high-performance synthetic graphite for the battery, defense, and industrial sectors in North America. To meet increasing customer demand, the company previously announced its second synthetic graphite manufacturing plantat the Enterprise South Industrial Park.

With the initial capacity at Enterprise South and its existing Riverside facility, which is scaling up to 20,000 tons per year, NOVONIX will have total production capacity of over 50,000 tons per year in Chattanooga, officials said.

Latest Headlines
Vehicle Plunges Into Tennessee River At Highway 58 Near Hunter Road
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2025
Bridge Inspections Prompt Lane Closures On I-75 In Bradley County
  • Government
  • 7/18/2025
Three Vols Tabbed To Preseason All-SEC Teams By Media
Three Vols Tabbed To Preseason All-SEC Teams By Media
  • Sports
  • 7/18/2025
Dr. Lori Mann Bruce Is Excited And Humbled To Be New UTC Chancellor
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 3
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 3
  • Sports
  • 7/18/2025
Chattanooga's NOVONIX Set To Benefit From New Tariffs On Battery Materials
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2025
Breaking News
Man With Felony Record Found With Gun In Car That Almost Hit Officer Gets 37-Month Federal Sentence
  • 7/18/2025

A man with a felony record who almost struck a police officer while driving on June 23, 2024, has been sentenced to serve 37 months in federal prison. Joseph Watkins appeared before Judge ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,CHRISTOPHER ... more

School Board Acts To Expedite Several Major Construction Projects, Make Repairs
  • 7/17/2025

County School Board members on Thursday reviewed architect selections for three significant construction projects. The Brainerd High School renovation and addition project advanced with architect ... more

Breaking News
John Shearer: The Story Of The Brainerd High Class Of 1965
John Shearer: The Story Of The Brainerd High Class Of 1965
  • 7/17/2025
Man Who Once Received Youth Tribute Now Facing Child Sex Imagery Charges
Man Who Once Received Youth Tribute Now Facing Child Sex Imagery Charges
  • 7/17/2025
Red Bank Approves 9-Cent Property Tax Increase On 1st Reading
Red Bank Approves 9-Cent Property Tax Increase On 1st Reading
  • 7/17/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2025
Work To Start On 8-Story Drury Hotel; Preservation Group Bemoans Loss Of Old Car Barns
Work To Start On 8-Story Drury Hotel; Preservation Group Bemoans Loss Of Old Car Barns
  • 7/16/2025
Opinion
New Tennessee Laws Will Make Our State More Prosperous
  • 7/16/2025
America Should Do Much Better On Healthcare - And Response (6)
  • 7/11/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/18/2025
What's Going On? Who's In Charge Here? - And Response
  • 7/17/2025
Teachers On The Edge Of Crisis
  • 7/17/2025
Sports
Vols Reveal 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
  • 7/18/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 3
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 3
  • 7/18/2025
Three Vols Tabbed To Preseason All-SEC Teams By Media
Three Vols Tabbed To Preseason All-SEC Teams By Media
  • 7/18/2025
Keene Hoping To Complete Comeback At Super Senior Match Play Finals
Keene Hoping To Complete Comeback At Super Senior Match Play Finals
  • 7/17/2025
Tankersley, Simpson Still Alive In Southern Amateur
Tankersley, Simpson Still Alive In Southern Amateur
  • 7/17/2025
Happenings
Fallen Five Memorial Ride July 19 Benefits Wreaths Across Chattanooga
Fallen Five Memorial Ride July 19 Benefits Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 7/18/2025
Ceremony Marks 10th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Fallen Five Tragedy
Ceremony Marks 10th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Fallen Five Tragedy
  • 7/16/2025
Life With Ferris: Eliana's Different Kind Of Senior Trip
Life With Ferris: Eliana's Different Kind Of Senior Trip
  • 7/14/2025
Author and Affrilachian Storyteller Kelle Jolly To Hold Children's Book Signing, Performance July 20
Author and Affrilachian Storyteller Kelle Jolly To Hold Children's Book Signing, Performance July 20
  • 7/14/2025
Women Of Distinction Names 2025 Honorees
  • 7/14/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
  • 7/18/2025
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra To Be Featured At Barking Legs
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra To Be Featured At Barking Legs
  • 7/17/2025
Earl Freudenberg: When Connie Francis Sang At Memorial Auditorium
Earl Freudenberg: When Connie Francis Sang At Memorial Auditorium
  • 7/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Hosts Pandora's Box: Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute; Essentials Set As Opener
  • 7/17/2025
Opinion
New Tennessee Laws Will Make Our State More Prosperous
  • 7/16/2025
America Should Do Much Better On Healthcare - And Response (6)
  • 7/11/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/18/2025
Dining
Sticky Fingers Restaurant At Jack's Alley Closes Permanently
  • 7/17/2025
Planning Commission Votes 5-4 In Favor Of New Scooter's Coffee On South Broad
  • 7/16/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Has Very Brief Run At Former St. John's
  • 7/16/2025
Business
Georgia Makes History As Jobs Top 5 Million
  • 7/17/2025
Tennessee Unemployment Holds Steady Three Months In A Row
  • 7/17/2025
BrightBridge Capital Announces Merger With 2 Tennessee Certified Development Companies
  • 7/15/2025
Real Estate
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
  • 7/18/2025
Retail Property Anchored By Food City On E. Brainerd Road Sells For Over $6.5 Million
Retail Property Anchored By Food City On E. Brainerd Road Sells For Over $6.5 Million
  • 7/18/2025
Chattanooga Habitat For Humanity Appoints 3 To Board Of Directors
Chattanooga Habitat For Humanity Appoints 3 To Board Of Directors
  • 7/17/2025
Student Scene
Volkswagen Academy Chattanooga Apprenticeship Graduation 2025 Set For July 21
  • 7/18/2025
Historic Chattanooga Women’s Organization Highlighted In New UTC Special Collection
Historic Chattanooga Women’s Organization Highlighted In New UTC Special Collection
  • 7/15/2025
Cook Officially Assumes Office As 18th President Of Lee University
Cook Officially Assumes Office As 18th President Of Lee University
  • 7/14/2025
Living Well
United Way of Greater Chattanooga Launches 1st-Ever Multi-Year Funding Cohort
United Way of Greater Chattanooga Launches 1st-Ever Multi-Year Funding Cohort
  • 7/18/2025
Erlanger Women’s Health Hires Dr. Nivin C.S. Todd
Erlanger Women’s Health Hires Dr. Nivin C.S. Todd
  • 7/17/2025
Charter Senior Living Of Chattanooga Celebrates $2 Million Grand Reopening With Community Event On July 31
  • 7/17/2025
Memories
VIDEO: Harry Thornton Gives The Call For Live Wrestling Over 50 Years Ago
  • 7/14/2025
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
  • 7/11/2025
AUDIO: Curtis Adams Interviews Don Brock
AUDIO: Curtis Adams Interviews Don Brock
  • 7/10/2025
Outdoors
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
  • 7/15/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: July Is Tough
White Oak Mountain Ranger: July Is Tough
  • 7/13/2025
Hamilton County Moves Forward With 1st Round Of Projects In Matching Grants With Small Towns To Revitalize Local Parks
  • 7/10/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
  • 7/14/2025
Tennessee Aquarium Announces New Lemur, Refreshes Giant Pacific Octopus exhibit, Superheroes Save The World In IMAX
Tennessee Aquarium Announces New Lemur, Refreshes Giant Pacific Octopus exhibit, Superheroes Save The World In IMAX
  • 7/15/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Makes a Marriage Work Long-Term?
Bob Tamasy: What Makes a Marriage Work Long-Term?
  • 7/18/2025
Tim Zimmerman And The King's Brass In Concert Aug. 13
Tim Zimmerman And The King's Brass In Concert Aug. 13
  • 7/15/2025
Bob Tamasy: Pros And Cons Of "Professionals" and "Amateurs"
Bob Tamasy: Pros And Cons Of "Professionals" and "Amateurs"
  • 7/14/2025
Obituaries
Betty Melton Holder
Betty Melton Holder
  • 7/18/2025
Susan Lee Neale
Susan Lee Neale
  • 7/17/2025
Anna Lee Greb Holman
Anna Lee Greb Holman
  • 7/17/2025
Government
HCSO Detective Marty Dunn Awarded Sheriff’s Commendation For Outstanding Investigative Work
HCSO Detective Marty Dunn Awarded Sheriff’s Commendation For Outstanding Investigative Work
  • 7/18/2025
County Commission Approves Rebekah Bohannon For Health Department Post
  • 7/17/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2025