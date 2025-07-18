City Council To Discuss Senior Tax Freeze Tuesday. See Our Legal Notices.
Mocs Athletics Celebrate Record Fundraising Year

  • Friday, July 18, 2025

It was a banner year for the Chattanooga Mocs. Numerous conference championships, a national tournament title and record-breaking year in the classroom can all be traced back to the impact of giving to the Mocs Club. Its staff saw one of the best years in school history in fundraising.

"I don't think you can say enough about our community. There is immense pride here in all things Chattanooga. It's truly a special place. It’s also a testament to our coaches and student-athletes that are so engaged with it and bring great distinction through their work in the classroom as well as in competition. Hats off to Ryan, Anthony, Scarlett and A.J. for their great work tapping in to such a fertile environment." – Vice Chancellor for Athletics Mark Wharton

-The total dollars raised/pledged was $10,709,310.51. That’s the largest amount on record for Chattanooga athletics.
-The $4,128,263 raised in cash was the second-largest year on record.
-The annual fund saw a 20 percent increase to $1,251,346.
-The All Aboard for Women’s Athletics push in February raised near $150,000 surpassed the $120,000 baseline set by Wharton and the Mocs Club to move forward on renovations to the volleyball locker room at Maclellan Gym as well as other needs to provide the highest level of the student-athlete experience.
-Nearly 2,000 donors impacted the year’s tremendous growth in giving.


Obviously with that type of success, it gains a lot of notice. Congratulations to former associate athletic director for advancement Ryan Jones. He was promoted to associate vice chancellor with the UC Foundation.

Continuity is key. Anthony Miele was promoted in-house to take Ryan’s slot leading the team moving up from his assistant athletics director role.

Lisa Anne (LA) Higgins was just added to the staff as assistant athletics director. She makes the move from Texas State where she held a similar role with the Bobcat Club.

Scarlett Parker also earned a promotion to assistant director of athletics donor events and operations.

Former Mocs basketball standout A.J. Caldwell continues to impact the Mocs Club team as development assistant.

“Our staff is a point of pride for me with our development staff. The Mocs Club is a driving force behind everything we do as a department. We’ve grown from those efforts because of the community we’re blessed with, and the efforts to connect to it at a high level.” – Wharton

The Mocs Club is open to all. Membership comes at all giving levels with tremendous benefit packages attached. Check out the online giving options here on GoMocs.com.

Mocs Athletics Celebrate Record Fundraising Year
