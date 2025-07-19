Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLAY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
|
|DAVIS, JASON TAVRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/06/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
|
|DECKER, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FARROW, MARIA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FERGUSON, STACIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GLASS, WENDELL TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, MARANDA MAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HENRY, TODD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JACOBS, LATANIECE TIARA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MALONE, GAGE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/27/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOBLEY, STEPHEN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/25/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, EBONY LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOSS, KALA SHANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PANGLER, MARTHA CLARIA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/30/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
|
|RUCKER, ALVONTAY DAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STEPHENSON, DAKOTA WARREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STEWART, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/07/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|TURNER, ALEXIA JUNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/20/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WALLACE, TERESA LEE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/12/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILEY, STACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, CASEY CHASTAIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WOOTEN, JARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|