Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, July 19, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
 ALLISON,JACOB TYLER

356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ALVERSON,JACOB LYNN

1823 SASSAFRASS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BELL,KRISTINA RENEE

3556 GARNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD

3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CARROLL,JOSHUA JOEL

2120 PARKER STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CLAY,SHANA DIANE

1775 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CROWDER,LADARRIUS BERNARD

1603 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DANIEL,KENNETH MICHAEL

6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I

DAVIS,JASON TAVRON

13757 MOUNT TABER SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O

DECKER,AMBER DAWN

1112 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DILLARD,DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

6306 WALDEN AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FARROW,MARIA ASHLEY

113 GOODSON AVE APT 19 RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FERGUSON,STACIE RENEE

MINNESOTA CATOOSA,

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GARDNER,BRIA ALEXIS

7512 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 373413922

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GLASS,WENDELL TREMAINE

12565 ARNOLD MILL ROAD MILTON, 30004

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARVEY,MARANDA MAE

10540 SADDLE HORSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENRY,TODD WAYNE

4514 SHERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACOBS,LATANIECE TIARA

903 DEER CREEK CIR LITHONIA, 300383322

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEVASSEUR,PATRICK BRIAN

9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MALONE,GAGE MICHAEL

1363 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30725

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

MOBLEY,STEPHEN MAURICE

7518 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

MORGAN,EBONY LYNNE

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOSS,KALA SHANE

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT A9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OSBORNE,ANTHONY RICHARD

19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PANGLER,MARTHA CLARIA

287 HOLDERLOOP RD RISENVON, 30738

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PETERSON,MICHAEL ALAN

184 HANNAH RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

ROLLINS,DAVINA STACY

4033 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

RUCKER,ALVONTAY DAWAYNE

2321 IDLE HOUR RD KINGSPORT, 37660

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH,GREGORY WAYNE

317 FRAELEY RD EAST RIDGE, 374124055

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STEPHENSON,DAKOTA WARREN

93078 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 30739

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STEWART,BRIAN LEE

2001 HAPPY TOP RD GRANDVIEW, 37337

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOVER,JOSHUA LEBRON

2165 CAMBEN OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

THOMPSON,KIMBERLY SHAWNTA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TURNER,ALEXIA JUNE

2866 FERNLEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

WALLACE,TERESA LEE

601 WASHINGTON ST APT 6107 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILEY,STACY DEWAYNE

2106 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

WILLIAMS,MICHAEL RAY

HOMELESS Unknown, 37917

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILSON,CASEY CHASTAIN

1012 CAVE SPRINGS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WOOTEN,JARQUELL

925 SHALLFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

YOUNG,SAMUEL PAUL

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING OF FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
DAVIS, JASON TAVRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/06/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
DECKER, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FARROW, MARIA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FERGUSON, STACIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GLASS, WENDELL TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, MARANDA MAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/30/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENRY, TODD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/25/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACOBS, LATANIECE TIARA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MALONE, GAGE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/27/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
MOBLEY, STEPHEN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/25/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, EBONY LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOSS, KALA SHANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PANGLER, MARTHA CLARIA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/30/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, DAVINA STACY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
RUCKER, ALVONTAY DAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STEPHENSON, DAKOTA WARREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STEWART, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/07/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
TURNER, ALEXIA JUNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/20/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
WALLACE, TERESA LEE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/12/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILEY, STACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, CASEY CHASTAIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WOOTEN, JARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




