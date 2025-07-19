Latest Headlines

Ohio Man, 58, Dies In Boating Incident On Norris Lake On Saturday Afternoon

  Saturday, July 19, 2025
A fatal boating incident occurred on Norris Lake near Springs Dock on Saturday afternoon. The victim was identified as Christopher Scott Mount, 58, of Coal Grove, Ohio.

Campbell County 911 received a call shortly before 4 p.m. reporting that a man had fallen into the water and was struck by the boat he had been on. According to the caller, the individual had not resurfaced.

TWRA wildlife officers responded to the scene and located the vessel involved. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was not wearing a life jacket and fell from the back of a wakeboard boat before being struck by the vessel.

Following an extensive search, the victim’s body was located using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV).
Divers with the Knox County Rescue Squad recovered him around 8 p.m.
Golf Notebook: Harris English Finishes Runner-Up In Second Major This Year
Adam Rains Moves Up To Lead Walker Valley Wrestling Program
Driver Robert L. Lynn, 35, Dies As Vehicle Plunges Into Tennessee River At Highway 58
Dr. Lori Mann Bruce Is Excited And Humbled To Be New UTC Chancellor
Golf Notebook: Harris English Finishes Runner-Up In Second Major This Year
Life With Ferris: John McCall's History Of McCallie Wrestling
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
Retail Property Anchored By Food City On E. Brainerd Road Sells For Over $6.5 Million
Chattanooga Habitat For Humanity Appoints 3 To Board Of Directors
Morning Pointe Celebrates Grand Opening And Campus Completion With Community, Families And Local Leaders In East Hamilton
United Way of Greater Chattanooga Launches 1st-Ever Multi-Year Funding Cohort
Erlanger Women’s Health Hires Dr. Nivin C.S. Todd
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
Pearline Ensley Forester
Kenneth Ray Wood
William Henry “Hank” Sherard
HCSO Detective Marty Dunn Awarded Sheriff’s Commendation For Outstanding Investigative Work
