Ohio Man, 58, Dies In Boating Incident On Norris Lake On Saturday Afternoon

A fatal boating incident occurred on Norris Lake near Springs Dock on Saturday afternoon. The victim was identified as Christopher Scott Mount, 58, of Coal Grove, Ohio.Campbell County 911 received a call shortly before 4 p.m. reporting that a man had fallen into the water and was struck by the boat he had been on. According to the caller, the individual had not resurfaced.TWRA wildlife officers responded to the scene and located the vessel involved. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was not wearing a life jacket and fell from the back of a wakeboard boat before being struck by the vessel.Following an extensive search, the victim’s body was located using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV).Divers with the Knox County Rescue Squad recovered him around 8 p.m.