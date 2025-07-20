Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANSLEY,JASON ORLANDO

4351 SHAWNEE CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOUTCHER,JAMES WILLIAM

8934 LEE HWY RM 131 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRADLEY,FREDRICK LABRON

809 NORTH HAWTHORN APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRANHAM,QWINTRISE MICHELLE

2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHAPPLE,SHEBA MONIC

1209 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DIEHL,ETHAN RICHARD

24 CHANNING AVE PROVIDENCE, 02906

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

GALLEGOS SERVIN,ALAN ALONSO

915 DARTMOUTH ST Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARZA,RUBEN

938 SLATE MINE ROAD FAIRMONT,

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

HIGGINBOTHAM,KELVIN

8330 MIDDLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOFFMAN,SHAWN THOMAS

8290 MATISSE ST APT 3507 CHAMPIONS GATE, 33896

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

HOUSE,EROL CLINTON

1709 MINNEKAHDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051509

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

HOWARD,TYRESE MONTRELL

3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR

2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

KELLEY,AJIA

529 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KESTON,TONEY S

4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000)

KESTON,TONEY S

4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOVELACE,RODERICK VORDAD

1721 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MAVITY,JOHN WILLIAM

8911 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MEADOWS,HUNTER ALLAN

1505 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NEERGAARD,JUSTIN CRAIG

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

NICHOLS,BLAIR DANIELLE

2108 CLEVELAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I

ONEAL,DAVID LEE

33 HOLLAND RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310

PAYNE,DANNY JAMES

9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PRATT,TAYLOR SCOTT

9325 COLLINGWOOD DR KNOXVILLE, 37922

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REYNOSO MENDEZ,ANIBAL

1714 E 25TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SMITH,RILEY WHITE HILL

6221 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAYLOR,DAVONTE TEREZ

2255 ELLISON DR SW CHATTANOOGA, 374071117

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILLIAMS,IZAIAH DEMON

4709 CLOVER LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WILLIAMS,JULIUS DESAN

14915 CHERRYLAWN ST Detroit, 48238

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $500

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILSON,CORNELIUS ISAIAH

6455 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37411

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN

WOODLEY,TOYRIEC LEBRON

2503 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043815

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER ORDER OF PROTECT

WOODS,JERMIAH NELSON

908 BELLE VIST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

