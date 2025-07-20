Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANSLEY,JASON ORLANDO
4351 SHAWNEE CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOUTCHER,JAMES WILLIAM
8934 LEE HWY RM 131 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADLEY,FREDRICK LABRON
809 NORTH HAWTHORN APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRANHAM,QWINTRISE MICHELLE
2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHAPPLE,SHEBA MONIC
1209 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIEHL,ETHAN RICHARD
24 CHANNING AVE PROVIDENCE, 02906
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
GALLEGOS SERVIN,ALAN ALONSO
915 DARTMOUTH ST Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARZA,RUBEN
938 SLATE MINE ROAD FAIRMONT,
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
HIGGINBOTHAM,KELVIN
8330 MIDDLE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOFFMAN,SHAWN THOMAS
8290 MATISSE ST APT 3507 CHAMPIONS GATE, 33896
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
HOUSE,EROL CLINTON
1709 MINNEKAHDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051509
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
HOWARD,TYRESE MONTRELL
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
KELLEY,AJIA
529 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KESTON,TONEY S
4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000)
KESTON,TONEY S
4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOVELACE,RODERICK VORDAD
1721 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MAVITY,JOHN WILLIAM
8911 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MEADOWS,HUNTER ALLAN
1505 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NEERGAARD,JUSTIN CRAIG
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NICHOLS,BLAIR DANIELLE
2108 CLEVELAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
ONEAL,DAVID LEE
33 HOLLAND RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
PAYNE,DANNY JAMES
9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRATT,TAYLOR SCOTT
9325 COLLINGWOOD DR KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REYNOSO MENDEZ,ANIBAL
1714 E 25TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH,RILEY WHITE HILL
6221 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR,DAVONTE TEREZ
2255 ELLISON DR SW CHATTANOOGA, 374071117
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILLIAMS,IZAIAH DEMON
4709 CLOVER LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WILLIAMS,JULIUS DESAN
14915 CHERRYLAWN ST Detroit, 48238
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $500
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILSON,CORNELIUS ISAIAH
6455 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
WOODLEY,TOYRIEC LEBRON
2503 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043815
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER ORDER OF PROTECT
WOODS,JERMIAH NELSON
908 BELLE VIST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BOUTCHER, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/05/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIC
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DIEHL, ETHAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GARZA, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/25/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
|
|HIGGINBOTHAM, KELVIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSE, EROL CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|KELLEY, AJIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KESTON, TONEY S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000)
|
|MAVITY, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
|
|PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/17/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|PRATT, TAYLOR SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SMITH, RILEY WHITE HILL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TAYLOR, DAVONTE TEREZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILLIAMS, IZAIAH DEMON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|