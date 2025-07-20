Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Sunday, July 20, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BOUTCHER, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/05/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRANHAM, QWINTRISE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIC
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIEHL, ETHAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARZA, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/25/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
HIGGINBOTHAM, KELVIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOUSE, EROL CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/02/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

KELLEY, AJIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KESTON, TONEY S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER $1000)
MAVITY, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND I
PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/17/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRATT, TAYLOR SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, RILEY WHITE HILL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, DAVONTE TEREZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILLIAMS, IZAIAH DEMON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED


