18-Year-Old Charged In Murder Of 15-Year-Old On Read Avenue Early Saturday

A 15-year-old was shot and killed off Main Street early Saturday morning, and an 18-year-old was charged with the slaying.

Malik Allen was arrested by Chattanooga Police in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 1700 block of Read Avenue.





At 12:17 a.m., CPD responded to Read Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene to more gunshots and found the young victim deceased from a gunshot wound.

The responding officers were also able to detain multiple people.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





After preliminary investigation and hours of interviews, the Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants Allen with second-degree murder.He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.







