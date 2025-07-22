Latest Headlines

Chickens Win! Chickens Win!; Laying Hens Coming To The Neighborhood

  • Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday night to approva a new Urban Chicken Ordinance that allows up to eight laying hens on a single-family lot.

Opposed were council members Marvene Noel and Jenni Berz.

Councilwoman Noel sought an amendment that would prohibit fowls from her District 8. However, there was no second to the motion.

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley said she had received "a large amount of support in my district for chickens," and she noted the circulation of an online photo of kids holding a "Vote for Chickens" sign.

She said she lives in East Lake and "chickens are everywhere," including next door chickens that wander into her front yard.

Councilwoman Dotley said since the talk of the ordinance began the neighbor had put in a rear coop and fencing for the formerly "free range" chickens. She said, "The ordinance is working already."

Ms. Berz said the sentiment had been 50-50 in her District 6. She said, "Most people have nothing against chickens," and she said, "I'm certainly in favor of people being able to live sustainably." She said, "This is a way to do it the right way."

Councilman Cody Harvey said, "A lot more of my constituents are in favor than are opposed, though we don't have a lot of chickens in East Brainerd."

Councilman Dennis Clark said, "This addresses a problem we have. Chickens are not going anywhere" (with or without the ordinance).

It had been 12 years since Councilman Chip Henderson had sought to pass the ordinance. In 2013, he won on first reading, but was rebuffed on second.

Councilman Henderson has been able to enjoy chickens on his Lookout Valley property because it is in an Agriculture 1 zone.

Under the measure, up to 20 laying hens per acre woul be allowed within the A-1 Agricultural Zone. In the case of multi-family residential zones, without individually owned rear yards, the maximum number of laying hens allowed for all residential units would be 10 per complex to be maintained on common property;

Roosters would be banned, and could only be in areas zoned for agriculture due to their tendency for early morning crowing.

The ordinance does not allow selling of eggs.

Incubation of chicks would also be off limits.

Residents couldn't use their laying hens for chicken fighting.

The ordinance says, "The purpose of this provision is to provide standards for the keeping of urban chickens. It is intended to enable city residents to keep a small number of female chickens (hereinafter “laying hens”) on a noncommercial basis while limiting the potential adverse impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.

"The city recognizes that adverse neighborhood impacts may result from the keeping of urban chickens as a result of noise, odor, unsanitary animal living conditions, unsanitary waste storage and removal, the attraction of predators, rodents, insects, parasites, and non-confined animals leaving the owner’s property.

"This section is intended to create standards and requirements on a trial basis to determine that urban chickens do not adversely impact the neighborhood surrounding the property on which urban chickens are kept."

