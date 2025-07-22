Hamilton County EMS Supervisor Vehicle Involved In Multi-Vehicle Collision

A Hamilton County EMS supervisor vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday while stationary on Hamel Road near the intersection with Adams Road.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the HCEMS supervisor was stopped when a vehicle turning onto Adams Road caused a chain reaction. Two vehicles, behind the supervisor vehicle, came into contact with each other causing the middle vehicle to make contact with the rear of the supervisor vehicle. The HCEMS supervisor was uninjured.

One individual involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Chattanooga Police Department conducted the crash investigation.