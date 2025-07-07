Hotel Could Go In Across From Grace Baptist Church/School

Latest Headlines

A hotel could go in across from Grace Baptist Church and School in East Brainerd.

A rezoning request near the intersection of Shallowford Road and Jenkins Road seeks rezoning to allow the hotel and commercial outparcel on 4.7 acres.

The site is 2306 and 2338 Grider Way.

Officials said 150 townhomes could be built at the site under the current zoning.

The application was filed by Allen Jones of Stone Creek Consulting.

The Regional Planning Agency staff is recommending denial, saying the project is not in keeping with the East Brainerd Plan and extends a commercial zone by a residential area.

The staff report says the RPA staff would be more amenable to moderate density residential at that location.

