Man Charged With Reckless Homicide In Fatal Wreck Last December

A charge of reckless homicide has been brought against a man involved in a fatal wreck near Highway 153 last December.

Dylan Brock Babin, 21 of Trion, Ga., died later from his injuries.

Dylan Ray Pothen, 32, was arrested after he was indicted by the Grand Jury.

The victim was born in Newnan, Ga., and grew up in North Georgiain the Chattanooga area.

His family said earlier, "Dylan was a very happy young man and his smile and laughter could light up any room. He loved the Lord, was saved, baptized in water, and baptized by fire with the evidence of speaking in tongues. Dylan grew up and served in church. He lived his life to the fullest and loved going hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, playing basketball, and anything outdoors.

"Dylan was a country boy that loved life, his family, and his friends. He was a hard worker and was employed at Filta in Chattanooga. Dylan is a hero that saved several lives by being an organ donor. He will forever be missed."

He left behid his fiancée, Kierstin Thomas, and their unborn child, Scarlett Faye Brock.