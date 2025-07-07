Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEN,CHRISTOPHER TODD

P O BOX 1058 HOLLY SPRINGS, 27540

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BALDWIN,JONATHAN MICHAEL

HOMLESS NA,

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL LITTERING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BARNER,RUDOLPH

1911 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLACKMON,ANDRA KOBE

6239 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DICKINSON,DAVID HERSHELL

147 OAKWOOD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ELDER,MICALEOUS N

2666 SWEET BAY CIR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



ELDER,MICALEOUS N

2666 SWEET BAY CIR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



EUSTICE,JENNIFER LYNN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EUSTICE,KYLE SIMPSON

167 ROSE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

TWRA Game/Fish

Charges:

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GOSS,JONATHON BURKE

2011 PRIGMORE RD Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HICKS,LADARIUS

1808 PORTLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON,TYEIS DEONTAE

7628 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JONES,ISAIAH A

164 STOKES STOCK BRIDGE, 30281

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LAWRENCE GREEN,AUDREY ELAINE

2317 EASTVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MABRY,JONATHAN RICHARD

7007 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE



MARTIN,DEVIN LEBRON

201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 374062507

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



MONZON,EMMANUEL LUIS

2760 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OKELLY,ALEXANDER DEUNTA

4700 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PEREZ ROBLERO,MARVIN ROBELI

1711 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PHILLIPS,AMY LYNN

5822 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



RAMSEY,SHARAE

3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROBERSON,KRISTOPHER SHAUN

3452 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



ROBERSON,KRISTOPHER SHAUN

3452 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ROBIERO BRAVO,SABDI M

4110 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



ROBINSON,MITCHELL AUSTIN

4304 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:



STYLES,CHRISTOPHER SHANE

3631 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061649

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



THOMAS,JAMES COHEN

128 BURN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VIRGIES,CHUNCEY JAMON

2817 POWDER SPRINGS RED SW APT 1334 MARIETTA, 300644578

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



YOUNG,KEAIRA NASHAY

1609 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

