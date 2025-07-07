Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN,CHRISTOPHER TODD
P O BOX 1058 HOLLY SPRINGS, 27540
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BALDWIN,JONATHAN MICHAEL
HOMLESS NA,
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BARNER,RUDOLPH
1911 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLACKMON,ANDRA KOBE
6239 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DICKINSON,DAVID HERSHELL
147 OAKWOOD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELDER,MICALEOUS N
2666 SWEET BAY CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
ELDER,MICALEOUS N
2666 SWEET BAY CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EUSTICE,JENNIFER LYNN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EUSTICE,KYLE SIMPSON
167 ROSE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
TWRA Game/Fish
Charges:
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOSS,JONATHON BURKE
2011 PRIGMORE RD Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HICKS,LADARIUS
1808 PORTLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON,TYEIS DEONTAE
7628 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES,ISAIAH A
164 STOKES STOCK BRIDGE, 30281
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWRENCE GREEN,AUDREY ELAINE
2317 EASTVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MABRY,JONATHAN RICHARD
7007 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
MARTIN,DEVIN LEBRON
201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 374062507
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
MONZON,EMMANUEL LUIS
2760 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OKELLY,ALEXANDER DEUNTA
4700 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ ROBLERO,MARVIN ROBELI
1711 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PHILLIPS,AMY LYNN
5822 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
RAMSEY,SHARAE
3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERSON,KRISTOPHER SHAUN
3452 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBERSON,KRISTOPHER SHAUN
3452 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROBIERO BRAVO,SABDI M
4110 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROBINSON,MITCHELL AUSTIN
4304 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
STYLES,CHRISTOPHER SHANE
3631 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061649
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
THOMAS,JAMES COHEN
128 BURN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIRGIES,CHUNCEY JAMON
2817 POWDER SPRINGS RED SW APT 1334 MARIETTA, 300644578
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YOUNG,KEAIRA NASHAY
1609 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BALDWIN, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BARNER, RUDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/15/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BLACKMON, ANDRA KOBE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DICKINSON, DAVID HERSHELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ELDER, MICALEOUS N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EUSTICE, KYLE SIMPSON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1994
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GOSS, JONATHON BURKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, LADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TYEIS DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/12/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, ISAIAH A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/15/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MABRY, JONATHAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
|
|MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PEREZ ROBLERO, MARVIN ROBELI
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RAMSEY, SHARAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERSON, KRISTOPHER SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/06/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ROBIERO BRAVO, SABDI M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|STYLES, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, JAMES COHEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/24/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|