Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, July 7, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN,CHRISTOPHER TODD
P O BOX 1058 HOLLY SPRINGS, 27540
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BALDWIN,JONATHAN MICHAEL
HOMLESS NA,
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BARNER,RUDOLPH
1911 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BLACKMON,ANDRA KOBE
6239 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DICKINSON,DAVID HERSHELL
147 OAKWOOD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ELDER,MICALEOUS N
2666 SWEET BAY CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

ELDER,MICALEOUS N
2666 SWEET BAY CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EUSTICE,JENNIFER LYNN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EUSTICE,KYLE SIMPSON
167 ROSE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
TWRA Game/Fish
Charges:
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOSS,JONATHON BURKE
2011 PRIGMORE RD Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HICKS,LADARIUS
1808 PORTLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON,TYEIS DEONTAE
7628 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES,ISAIAH A
164 STOKES STOCK BRIDGE, 30281
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAWRENCE GREEN,AUDREY ELAINE
2317 EASTVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MABRY,JONATHAN RICHARD
7007 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

MARTIN,DEVIN LEBRON
201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 374062507
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

MONZON,EMMANUEL LUIS
2760 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OKELLY,ALEXANDER DEUNTA
4700 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ ROBLERO,MARVIN ROBELI
1711 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PHILLIPS,AMY LYNN
5822 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

RAMSEY,SHARAE
3824 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBERSON,KRISTOPHER SHAUN
3452 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBERSON,KRISTOPHER SHAUN
3452 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROBIERO BRAVO,SABDI M
4110 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ROBINSON,MITCHELL AUSTIN
4304 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

STYLES,CHRISTOPHER SHANE
3631 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061649
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

THOMAS,JAMES COHEN
128 BURN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIRGIES,CHUNCEY JAMON
2817 POWDER SPRINGS RED SW APT 1334 MARIETTA, 300644578
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

YOUNG,KEAIRA NASHAY
1609 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

