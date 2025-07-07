Latest Headlines

Construction Prompts Ramp Closure On Interstate 24 Monday Night

  • Monday, July 7, 2025

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will temporarily impact traffic. Tonight (Monday), at midnight, and continuing for eight weeks, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close the I-24 West entrance ramp from Germantown Road (Exit 183) for construction of noise walls at this location.

A signed detour will be in place. Drivers traveling on North Terrace towards Germantown Road:

  • Turn left onto Germantown Road
  • Turn left onto South Terrace
  • Continue on South Terrace until South Moore Road
  • Turn left onto the South Moore Road bridge
  • Turn left onto North Terrace
  • Merge left onto the new I-24 West entrance ramp onto I-24 West (across from Marlboro Avenue)

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.


