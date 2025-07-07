DCA To Continue Work Helping Improve Miller Park

The city is planning to continue to call on the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance for help in improving the situation at Miller Park downtown.

Officials said the DCA last fiscal year helped city Parks and Recreation manage the park under a grant it had, but that has run out.

For the next fiscal year, the city will be paying $150,000 to DCA for work at the park, which is outside the boundaries of the cleanup agency.

Kevin Roig, the mayor's chief of staff, said the city turned to DCA due to "trash and people and challenging situations" at Miller Park.

He said that help has proven so valuable that the city wanted to continue the relationship.

Mr. Roig said it is part of "a calibrated effort to try to restore Miller Park to its intended purpose."

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley said DCA had been "a great resourse for keeping the park clean and nice for everyone."

Chair Jenny Hill said she had found DCA to be "a great deliverer of a high level of service. They are able to make progress with our homeless population in a very respectful way."

The park is located south of Miller Plaza across MLK Boulevard and is between the Federal Building and the EPB Building.