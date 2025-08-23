Latest Headlines

Weston Wamp Running Again For County Mayor

  • Saturday, August 23, 2025

Weston Wamp will be running again for county mayor.

In an email he said, "In just over a week, on Labor Day, I'll be announcing plans to run for re-election as Hamilton County Mayor. Over the last three years, it has been an incredible honor to serve our county and cast a vision for the community we all love. We've brought back vocational education, invested in roads, schools, and families, and we've protected taxpayers in the process.

But, there's a lot work left for us to tackle together.

"You're invited to join us on Sept. 1, at Chester Frost Park as we celebrate the future of Hamilton County with friends, family, and special guests, including U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and my colleague Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

"One of my favorite childhood memories was the Wamp Family Labor Day Picnic, so we decided to host it again this year! We'll get started at 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day, rain or shine. We'll have fun for the kids, ice cream, Champy's chicken, and live music from my uncle Lou Wamp and friends. Please RSVP here so we know how many people to expect!

"The picnic is free and all are welcome, but since we're kicking off our re-election campaign, we've asked supporters to step up as co-hosts of the event. We're grateful to the hundreds of folks who have already given generously to our re-election campaign and we would be honored if you would contribute if you are able.

"Thank you again for giving me this opportunity to serve. Hope to see you on Labor Day!"

Latest Headlines
Weston Wamp Running Again For County Mayor
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2025
McMinn County Rallies To Beat Bradley Central 21-17
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/23/2025
UTC Women Feature 14 Home Games In 2025-26 Hoops Schedule
  • Sports
  • 8/23/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2025
PHOTOS: Rhea County At Red Bank Football
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/23/2025
PHOTOS: Tyner At Silverdale Football
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/23/2025
Breaking News
Weston Wamp Running Again For County Mayor
  • 8/23/2025

Weston Wamp will be running again for county mayor. In an email he said, " In just over a week, on Labor Day, I'll be announcing plans to run for re-election as Hamilton County Mayor. Over ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/23/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AWDA,MUSTAFA ... more

Collegedale Commission Approves Construction Contract For Katie Lamb Library
  • 8/22/2025

Collegedale’s Katie Lamb Library has been expanded and renovated this summer. Collegedale Commissioner Laura Howse, who is also on the city’s library board, facilitated the application and acceptance ... more

Breaking News
Cleveland Police Officers Honored For Rescues Of Woman And Child From Drowning
  • 8/22/2025
Hamilton County May Not Qualify For Disaster Aid On Aug. 12 Flood
  • 8/22/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names Tom Mundell As President And CEO
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names Tom Mundell As President And CEO
  • 8/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/22/2025
2nd Student Charged In Connection To Wednesday's Arrest At East Hamilton High School
  • 8/21/2025
Opinion
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
The Hidden Tax Burden Behind Chattanooga’s Mortgaged Homes
  • 8/23/2025
Approval Of Resolution 825-18 Was A Vote Against The Core Principles Of The Democratic Process
  • 8/22/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/22/2025
Sports
Mann Hoping To Build On Last Year’s U.S. Senior Amateur Experience
Mann Hoping To Build On Last Year’s U.S. Senior Amateur Experience
  • 8/22/2025
UTC Women Feature 14 Home Games In 2025-26 Hoops Schedule
  • 8/23/2025
Mocs Add Cleveland's Chittum To 2025-26 Wrestling Roster
  • 8/22/2025
Paige Thomas Leads Mocs' Soccer To 5-3 Win Over Indiana State
  • 8/21/2025
Randy Smith: Lack Of Regulations Ruining College Sports
Randy Smith: Lack Of Regulations Ruining College Sports
  • 8/22/2025
Happenings
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 8/20/2025
Profiles Of Valor: LTC Harold Arthur Fritz (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: LTC Harold Arthur Fritz (USA)
  • 8/23/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates President & CEO Dardenelle Long
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates President & CEO Dardenelle Long
  • 8/22/2025
Zoomie Fest At Chester Frost Park Set For Aug. 26
Zoomie Fest At Chester Frost Park Set For Aug. 26
  • 8/23/2025
Habitat For Humanity, Shop The Market Plan Special Events
  • 8/22/2025
Entertainment
CSO Opening Night Set For Sept. 11
  • 8/21/2025
Acclaimed Jewish Musician Gives Free Concert Sept. 7
  • 8/20/2025
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas
  • 8/21/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Saturday
  • 8/19/2025
Opinion
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%
Actual Average City Tax Increase Is 60%, Not 24%
  • 8/23/2025
Thankful For Those Who Helped At UTC
  • 8/21/2025
The Hidden Tax Burden Behind Chattanooga’s Mortgaged Homes
  • 8/23/2025
Dining
Restaurant With Hibachi Style Food And Sushi Gets 5th Location; The Dream In Trouble With Beer Board Again
  • 8/22/2025
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
Thai Smile Restaurant Reopens At 321 Market Street In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/22/2025
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Business
Amanda Edwards Inducted Into 2025 Women In Manufacturing Hall Of Fame
  • 8/22/2025
Chattanooga Company ModWash Opens 2nd Greenville, SC Location
  • 8/23/2025
Chase Continues Tennessee Expansion With New Brainerd Location
  • 8/22/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: Understanding VA Loans - A Powerful Tool For Homeownership
  • 8/21/2025
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
JCCG Celebrates 100 Leases At The Cottages at Battlefield Crossing
  • 8/21/2025
Student Scene
Chattanooga Future Fund And Local Philanthropists Announce Additional Investment In Big Ridge Elementary Students
  • 8/22/2025
Lee University's Lorinda Roberts Selected For Leadership Institute
Lee University's Lorinda Roberts Selected For Leadership Institute
  • 8/22/2025
CGLA Named National Beta School Of Merit
  • 8/21/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Community Relations Director Honored With Statewide Excellence Award
  • 8/22/2025
Morning Pointe Of Calhoun To Host Alzheimer’s Mini Walk Set For Aug. 23
  • 8/21/2025
3rd United For Working Families Summit Held Tuesday
  • 8/21/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Recovered On Melton Hill Lake
  • 8/22/2025
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Rescheduled For Aug. 27
  • 8/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 11: Another Downtown Waterfall; A Tucked Away Historic Gem
  • 8/22/2025
2025 Chattanooga Tourism Summit Is Oct. 1
2025 Chattanooga Tourism Summit Is Oct. 1
  • 8/22/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 10: The Drug Store That Grew; The Real Badlands
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 10: The Drug Store That Grew; The Real Badlands
  • 8/21/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Being Faithful Stewards Of What We Don't "Own"
Bob Tamasy: Being Faithful Stewards Of What We Don't "Own"
  • 8/22/2025
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
Jones Memorial UMC Announces 47th Annual BBQ Sept. 20
  • 8/22/2025
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 2nd Pastoral Anniversary Of Reverend Dr. Rodney T. Morton
  • 8/21/2025
Obituaries
James “Jim” Turner Dunn
James “Jim” Turner Dunn
  • 8/23/2025
Peggie Ann Schimpf Hixson
Peggie Ann Schimpf Hixson
  • 8/22/2025
Robert Joel “Joe” Lusk
Robert Joel “Joe” Lusk
  • 8/22/2025
Government
Catoosa Commissioners Approve Budget With Millage Rate Rollback
  • 8/22/2025
Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments To Host Charity Cornhole Tournament Oct. 4
Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments To Host Charity Cornhole Tournament Oct. 4
  • 8/21/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/22/2025