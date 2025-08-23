Weston Wamp Running Again For County Mayor

Weston Wamp will be running again for county mayor.

In an email he said, "In just over a week, on Labor Day, I'll be announcing plans to run for re-election as Hamilton County Mayor. Over the last three years, it has been an incredible honor to serve our county and cast a vision for the community we all love. We've brought back vocational education, invested in roads, schools, and families, and we've protected taxpayers in the process.

"You're invited to join us on Sept. 1, at Chester Frost Park as we celebrate the future of Hamilton County with friends, family, and special guests, including U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and my colleague Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.



"One of my favorite childhood memories was the Wamp Family Labor Day Picnic, so we decided to host it again this year! We'll get started at 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day, rain or shine. We'll have fun for the kids, ice cream, Champy's chicken, and live music from my uncle Lou Wamp and friends. Please RSVP here so we know how many people to expect!

"The picnic is free and all are welcome, but since we're kicking off our re-election campaign, we've asked supporters to step up as co-hosts of the event. We're grateful to the hundreds of folks who have already given generously to our re-election campaign and we would be honored if you would contribute if you are able.

"Thank you again for giving me this opportunity to serve. Hope to see you on Labor Day!"