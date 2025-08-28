Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry Announces Campaign For Re-Election

Hamilton County Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry on Thursday announced his decision to seek re-election. As a longtime, conservative leader in Hamilton County, Mr. Henry will seek a fourth term touting his record of efficient service, fiscal discipline, and customer-focused operation that has become a standard in county government.

Circuit Court Clerk Henry said, “Serving the people of Hamilton County is truly the greatest honor of my life. Alongside my staff and the leadership in place we have run this office the way the taxpayers expect. This office is a great steward of the monies allocated to it, most years returning unused funds. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and look forward to building on our success.”

Over Mr. Henry’s tenure, he has emphasized conservative fiscal leadership in the daily operation of the County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Since being elected to the office of Circuit Court Clerk, Mr. Henry has returned several million in fees and cost savings benefiting the courts, the legal community, and the public to Hamilton County’s general fund. His decades of community leadership have also been widely recognized; among his most meaningful honors, the naming of Larry Henry Stadium at East Hamilton High School.

Mr. Henry will hold a re-election fundraiser to kick off his campaign on Thursday, Sept. 25, and welcomes all supporters and friends across Hamilton County to attend.