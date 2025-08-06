City Council Raises Minimum Income Level For Senior Tax Freeze To $60,000

The City Council on Tuesday voted to raise the minimum income level for seniors to be eligible for the Senior Tax Freeze from $49,000 to $60,000 - the current state max.

Councilman Ron Elliott also offered an amendment that would have reopened the application period and have it run through Sept. 12.

However, City Finance Director Weston Porter said state officials advised that the application period ended on April 4 and could not be reopened for the current tax year.

Seniors, however, can apply up until next year's deadline for tax relief.

But it will not apply to the expected upcoming city tax increase, he said.

Councilman Elliott then withdrew his amendment.

He said he was sorry that he could not find a way to shield more seniors from the upcoming tax hike.

And he said he believes that $60,000 is still too low an income level, and he will work to try to get that increased at the state level.

Under the program, a qualified senior continues to pay property taxes, but the payment remains at the level when it was approved.