Plan To Upgrade Four Corners Area Of Collegedale Is Unveiled

A new Community Framework Area Plan for the Four Corners section of Collegedale was presented at the city commission meeting on Monday.

There is a lot to like about it, said one business owner, but some elements present concerns for the owners of businesses there, who came to listen and speak at the commission meeting. . The biggest worries were that changes to the roads would cause ingress and egress problems into the shopping area. And the planted medians and landscaping along the sides of the roads that are in the new plan would beautify that part of town, but one of the speakers said it would cause a lot of headaches and cost to maintain it.

Commissioner Debbie Baker commented that previously, a similar plan had been discussed and it was determined that, although it would provide a safer approach, it would cost millions of dollars. Signs could be used to increase the safety in that area and cost a great deal less, said Commissioner Laura Howse.

Mayor Morty Lloyd said that the study had been privately commissioned by the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation and the city did not have any input in the plan. He described the framework as “a 40,000-foot overview” and not the gospel of what the city will be in the future. Elements in it were meant to increase commerce and, in order to do that, housing will also need to be increased. And he said he feels like the entrance into the city needs to be dressed up, but he does not know yet what that looks like. And he assured the audience that nothing would be done to prevent customers getting to the businesses at Four Corners.

Property values are moving up, he said, and the city wants nice looking homes and an attractive city but this study is not to be taken literally and it is not binding. To begin with, he said the city could not afford to build out that plan. But the study could be used for input to the larger strategic plan the city plans to do. The data collected for this area plan will be helpful in the larger, more comprehensive plan. Vice Mayor Tonya Sadler suggested taking what the commissioners like from the plan and use that.

The Collegedale Commission sees their airport as another way to increase commerce in the city. During the past year, the terminal has been given an overhaul, runways and lights have been improved and a hangar built. Now it is in need of having a fuel truck that the commissioners hope will increase jet fuel sales.

On Monday, a lease agreement was approved for a 2,200- gallon jet fuel refueling truck. These vehicles transport and deliver fuel from the storage area directly to the aircraft on the tarmac. The cost will be $4,400 per month and insurance for the vehicle will be $2,200 for the year. Part of that cost will be paid with a $6,000 donation from two individuals who use the Collegedale Airport. The people who will drive this vehicle need to be trained and so the lease for the fuel truck will not begin until it can be driven, which is expected to be in October. The lease will be for a three-year term.

On the final vote, Collegedale raised its rates for sewer service. This is partially in response to the city of Chattanooga increasing the rate it charges Collegedale and also to pay for the replacement of the city’s outdated sewer pump station. The current estimate to build the pump station is $4 million. The city received a $1.3 million grant that will go toward the construction. For the users of water meter billings, the new cost will be $14.70 per 1,000 gallons. And there will be a $23.50 monthly minimum. Bulk users will pay $7.45 per 1,000 gallons.

Public Works Director Kris McAloon was authorized to auction a surplus 2001 Ford F-350 with 190,254 miles. The department already has bought a new truck to take its place. He told the commissioners that vehicles will be replaced on a rotating basis so they will not all need to be replaced at once.

To stop the noise caused by large trucks using compression brakes on Apison Pike, the council considered passing an ordinance against using them. However, they learned that is under TDOT’s authority. The city does have the authority to enforce the speed limit, which is expected to reduce the need for the trucks to use these brakes and which should reduce the noise. Two new signs will be posted about reducing speed.