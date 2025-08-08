Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 8, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAKER,CHARLES

959 GATEWAY AVE APT 1828 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION RAPE

BEAL,GEORGE LEON

2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRAXTON,ERIC C

1700 DAVE BUCK RD JOHNSON CITY, 376018030

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BROCK,CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN,JUMEKA A

1808 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURNS,WHITNEY NICOLE

1591 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

CLOUSE,CHRISTOPHER DEAN

5730 LEE HWY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLLIER,ERIC LEBRON

600 GEORGIA HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DAVIS,MARVELLA ANDREA

2102 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DURHAM,TYLER SHANE

3134 WILLOW SPRINGS DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE W/DAMAGE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FIELDS,TIMOTHY

2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION

HARMAN,CANDACE MARIE

551 LA PERLA DR SUGAR HILL, 30518

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

HOLDER,JAMES ANTHONY

12117 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HOUSTON,DSHANNON M

HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON,DALON WANYA

2427 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

KACZMAREK,DAKOTA JAMES

436 CHURCH STREET HOMELESS GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

LACEY,WILLIAM MILTON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

71 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEPARD,JASMINE FAITH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MALLETT,CHRISTOPHER JACOB

8786 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161753

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

MANLEY,ACE JONAH

2101 COLONIAL PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SEXUAL BATTERY

MCDANIEL,TADARIUS

614 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MCGILL,STARLA DIANNE

7318 HYDRUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCGILL,STARLA DIANNE

7318 HYDRUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MOSQUERA,STUART JULIAN

2126 HOLLY TER APT 1 DALTON, 307202937

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

NANEZ RADDEN,JARREN TRAVAREZ

510 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POYTHRESS,MATTHEW HENRY

5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PURCELL,OCTAVIA NICOLE

2016 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

RAMIREZ,NOEHLY

5814 LESLIE AVE HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37209

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REED,STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER

912 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Federal Marshall

Charges:

REID,ANTWIONE DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REID,ANTWIONE DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

RYALS,SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE

4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SCHOATES,ELIZABETH JEANETTE

7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 373416971

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

SIMS,DEON TERRELL

2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

WILLIS,STAR

9913 BRENTLEY ESTATES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FRAUD

Here are the mug shots:

 

ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AUSBERRY, JOSHUA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BAKER, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/06/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION RAPE
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN, CHARLES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF ADDERALL FOR RESAL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF OXYCONTIN FOR RESAL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION OPERATION OF UNLAWFUL CHO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO OPERATE UNLAW
CARR, DAMIELLE R
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLOUSE, CHRISTOPHER DEAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLIER, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DAVIS, MARVELLA ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DE JESUS, AMY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

DURHAM, TYLER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • LEAVING SCENE W/DAMAGE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FIELDS, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/21/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
HARMAN, CANDACE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOUSTON, DSHANNON M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, DALON WANYA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KACZMAREK, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
LEPARD, JASMINE FAITH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/17/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MALLETT, CHRISTOPHER JACOB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
MANLEY, ACE JONAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY

MCDANIEL, TADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCDOWELL, KEMONTI
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MOSQUERA, STUART JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
NANEZ RADDEN, JARREN TRAVAREZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RAMIREZ, NOEHLY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REID, ANTWIONE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
SHELTON, KIRK CONELLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SMITH, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
  • THEFT OF PROPERY (AUTO)
SMITH, MARCUS LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIS, STAR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/31/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUD
WILSON, CODY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




 

