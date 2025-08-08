Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAKER,CHARLES
959 GATEWAY AVE APT 1828 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION RAPE
BEAL,GEORGE LEON
2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRAXTON,ERIC C
1700 DAVE BUCK RD JOHNSON CITY, 376018030
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BROCK,CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1816 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROWN,JUMEKA A
1808 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURNS,WHITNEY NICOLE
1591 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
CLOUSE,CHRISTOPHER DEAN
5730 LEE HWY, APT 307 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLIER,ERIC LEBRON
600 GEORGIA HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DAVIS,MARVELLA ANDREA
2102 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DURHAM,TYLER SHANE
3134 WILLOW SPRINGS DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE W/DAMAGE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FIELDS,TIMOTHY
2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
HARMAN,CANDACE MARIE
551 LA PERLA DR SUGAR HILL, 30518
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
HOLDER,JAMES ANTHONY
12117 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOUSTON,DSHANNON M
HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON,DALON WANYA
2427 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KACZMAREK,DAKOTA JAMES
436 CHURCH STREET HOMELESS GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
LACEY,WILLIAM MILTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
71 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEPARD,JASMINE FAITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MALLETT,CHRISTOPHER JACOB
8786 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161753
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
MANLEY,ACE JONAH
2101 COLONIAL PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SEXUAL BATTERY
MCDANIEL,TADARIUS
614 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCGILL,STARLA DIANNE
7318 HYDRUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCGILL,STARLA DIANNE
7318 HYDRUS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MOSQUERA,STUART JULIAN
2126 HOLLY TER APT 1 DALTON, 307202937
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
NANEZ RADDEN,JARREN TRAVAREZ
510 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POYTHRESS,MATTHEW HENRY
5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PURCELL,OCTAVIA NICOLE
2016 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RAMIREZ,NOEHLY
5814 LESLIE AVE HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REED,STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER
912 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:
REID,ANTWIONE DANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REID,ANTWIONE DANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
RYALS,SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHOATES,ELIZABETH JEANETTE
7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 373416971
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
SIMS,DEON TERRELL
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
WILLIS,STAR
9913 BRENTLEY ESTATES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FRAUD
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AUSBERRY, JOSHUA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BROWN, CHARLES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF ADDERALL FOR RESAL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF OXYCONTIN FOR RESAL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION OPERATION OF UNLAWFUL CHO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO OPERATE UNLAW
|
|CARR, DAMIELLE R
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DE JESUS, AMY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, KEMONTI
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SHELTON, KIRK CONELLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|SMITH, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
- THEFT OF PROPERY (AUTO)
|
|SMITH, MARCUS LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WILSON, CODY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|