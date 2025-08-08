ARMOUR-SMILEY, JASMINE JAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AUSBERRY, JOSHUA DEVON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

BAKER, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/06/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION RAPE

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BROWN, CHARLES ERIC

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESAL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF ADDERALL FOR RESAL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF OXYCONTIN FOR RESAL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION OPERATION OF UNLAWFUL CHO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO OPERATE UNLAW

CARR, DAMIELLE R

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/27/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLOUSE, CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLLIER, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/29/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DAVIS, MARVELLA ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)