Former RPA Director Reuter Blames City For His "Forced Resignation"; Plans Legal Action

Former Regional Planning Agency executive director Dan Reuter issued a statement on Friday blaming the city administration for what he called his forced resignation from his post.

He said he plans to take legal action against the city.

Mr. Reuter also said when he arrived in the post he was surprised to find that the Planning Commission was so tilted toward developers.

He also said Planning Commission leadership resisted taking part in additional training.

Mr. Reuter said a 30-minute lunch session in which Planning Commission members are briefed on cases can be used to violate the Sunshine Law.

He said the Interlocal Agreement between the city and county for local planning "should be immediately rescinded."

Mr. Reuter said:

On July 8 th, 2025 following a month of required leave, I was informed by Mande Green (former Chattanooga Human Resources Director) and Kevin Roig, Chief of Staff, that a majority of the Regional Planning Agency (RPA) Executive Committee (Mayor Kelly, Mayor Wamp, Chairman Eversole, Councilwoman Hill and RPC Chairman Ethan Collier) had voted to terminate my employment unless I resigned that day. I was not provided the opportunity to meet with the RPA Executive Committee or know the reasons why this decision occurred.

The July 8th meeting was the outcome of a report undertaken by the Chattanooga Human Resources Department staff following a complaint of a “hostile work environment” from a city employee not under my supervision or within my department. The report was immediately released to the media including the Times Free Press, a newspaper owned by WEHCO Media, based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

It is my position that the Human Resources Department report was undertaken with the direction of City Administration staff as a personal attack with the intention to force my resignation. The manner of this action broke a contract with me which was established under the RPA Interlocal Agreement between Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

I therefore must recommend to the citizens and elected officials in the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County that the joint RPA Interlocal Agreement be immediately rescinded.

Upon the first Regional Planning Commission (RPC) meeting which I attended in January 2022, it was clear that the RPC was inexperienced and unusually oriented to serve the interests of the private developers, builders and engineering companies in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. While all local governments have an interest in supporting private development, it is unusual to have a super-majority of a planning commission led by private real estate interests.

It is my understanding that the RPC has been configured with this membership (and informal alignment with the Homebuilders Association of Chattanooga) for many years.

I sought to reorganize the RPC membership in my first year but was ignored by the City of Chattanooga Administration staff and Mayor Kelly. The RPC continuously fails in their role not only because of the composition of the membership, but the lack of education, transparency and political interference from the City of Chattanooga Administration staff.

The City Administration has multiple individuals including Kevin Roig, Darrin Ledford, Ellis Smith and Chris Anderson who directly engage with private developers and builders. Not only does this undermine the public trust but conflicts with the RPA role and seeks to provide special benefits to politically connected individuals.

I believe this is the primary reason that my role as the RPA Executive Director was undermined by the City Administration staff, Human Resources Department and Mayor Kelly.

The RPC members are required to undertake minimum training under Tennessee law, which has been annually recorded and transmitted to the state by Karen Rennich at the RPA. I sought to initiate formal RPC annual training with objective legal scholars but was not supported by Chairman Ethan Collier.

The informal 30-minute lunch period prior to the RPC monthly meetings allows for potentially illegal closed meeting dialogue, and was determined to fulfill the RPC member “training period” for many years. From my experience based on the past 3 years and 5 months, it does not meet that State of Tennessee standard.

The City Administration has historically sought to influence RPA as the federal Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) host to seek federal funding benefits for the city and impact development, not only within the city limits, but unincorporated Hamilton County as well as the entire region including counties in north Georgia.

My resignation is a direct outcome of this City Administration staff undue influence in rezoning cases and intention to direct federal funding for special projects including those identified by staff of River City Company.

I am proud of the work that was undertaken during my term as RPA Executive Director. I appreciate the good relationships which I have with Mayor Wamp, Hamilton County Board of Commissioners and Chattanooga City Council members.

The RPA Interlocal Agreement between Chattanooga and Hamilton County no longer serves the interests of the citizens in either jurisdiction. Planning and zoning responsibilities should immediately be separated to allow the city and county to move forward independently.

Changing responsibilities under the RPA Interlocal Agreement as well as removing the RPC from a joint city/county role should be the first action to end this broken system. The City of Chattanooga should have a city focused program of plans and investments, which is the purpose of “Plan Chattanooga”. The city and county should fund road improvements and paving through sales taxes as I sought to initiate with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) leadership earlier this year. This action would preclude the need for a property tax increase. Local governments in the State of Georgia have used SPLOST for transportation improvements for 40 years.

The hostile work environment accusations made against me are false and the manner it was undertaken I believe to be illegal. I was not provided with any warning or an opportunity to counter the statements or defend myself.

As a 60-year old with 35 years of professional work with many local governments to achieve incredible outcomes, it is with much regret, I will be required to challenge the City of Chattanooga in every manner legally available to address the damage done to my professional reputation and potential future income by the City Administration’s actions.