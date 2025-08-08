Latest Headlines

Ramp Improvements Prompt Closures Along Interstate 24

  • Friday, August 8, 2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will implement several key upgrades to I-24 East between Belvoir Avenue and I-75.

Beginning Sunday, and continuing through Wednesday, contract crews will work nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. to implement the following changes:

A new fourth lane will be opened on I-24 East between Belvoir Road and I-75. Additionally, a new entrance ramp from South Terrace to I-24 East will be opened west of Moore Road in its final location. Once the new ramp is opened, the existing entrance ramp from South Terrace to I-24 East (east of Moore Road) will be closed for several weeks to allow the contractor to complete work on the ramp. Detours to I-24 East will be posted.

Contract crews will also open a new fifth lane between McBrien Road and I-75. These five lanes will split into three in each direction to the I-75 North and South ramps. The I-24 East to I-75 North ramp will be reduced from three lanes to two, allowing remaining work on I-75 North to be completed.

All permanent changes are expected to be in place by the morning of Wednesday, weather permitting. This work is an important step toward bringing the I-75/I-24 interchange into its final alignment as the project nears completion.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, during these times. Delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.


