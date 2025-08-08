Latest Headlines

Rome Felon Charged With Threatening To Assassinate President Trump

  • Friday, August 8, 2025

Jauan Rashun Porter, of Rome, Ga., was arrested and detained on Friday on federal charges of knowingly and willfully making a threat against the President of the United States.

“The allegations against Porter are serious and required a swift, decisive, and collaborative response,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “We do not tolerate threats against public officials or law enforcement officers, and Porter will now face the consequences of his actions.”

“The United States Secret Service takes threats against a protectee very seriously. We will investigate every threat, and if warranted, prosecute those who make threats to the fullest extent of the law,” said Robert Donovan, deputy special agent in charge, Atlanta Field Office, United States Secret Service.

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the charges, and other information presented in court: On July 26, 2025, Porter allegedly joined a TikTok livestream about President Trump captioned “Alligator Alcatraz,” commenting: “So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.” Over the next several minutes, Porter allegedly made further comments about killing President Trump, including the following statements:

· “I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead.”

· “I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die . . . I’m gonna do that.”

When asked by the livestream host about federal agents coming to his door, Porter allegedly stated, “I’m gonna kill them too.”

During their investigation, Secret Service agents, Floyd County police officers, and State of Georgia probation officers conducted searches of Porter’s apartment and found two pipes, pistol ammunition, and Tannerite (an explosive). Porter has prior convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and domestic violence. He is currently on probation.

Jauan Rashun Porter, 29, of Rome, was charged by a criminal complaint on Thursday, with making threats against the President. U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson ordered that Porter be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday, at 2:30 p.m.

Members of the public are reminded that the criminal complaint only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges, and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service. The Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County District Attorney’s Office, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision provided valuable assistance in the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Brian Michael Pearce is prosecuting the case.

