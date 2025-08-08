Soddy Daisy To Take In Additional $1 Million With 20-Cent Tax Increase

The Soddy Daisy commissioners have approved a new property tax rate with a final vote. Before the vote City Manager Burt Johnson and most of the commissioners said that the city and its employees are very frugal, yet with the increase in prices for everything and the needs of the growing city, the commissioners said that raising property taxes was the right thing to do at this time.

The certified tax rate set by the Assessor's Office for Soddy Daisy for fiscal year 2026 was set at $.90. It was meant to keep the property taxes revenue neutral after the re-appraisal.

To increase revenue, the commission voted to increase that rate to $1.10. The increase will give the city an additional $1 million next year.

City officials have to look ahead, and they have identified a list of major projects that will be needed in the next four or five years. Grants provide most of the money for these improvements, but the way grants work is that the city must pay for the total cost up front and wait to be reimbursed by the body that awards the grant. That means that the city must have millions of dollars available to be used in order to apply for or accept a grant.

In the next few years, some of the projects that are in the pipeline include S500,000 for improvements to Holly Park, $300,000 for expanding the Veterans Park playground, $2,400,000 for resurfacing Sequoyah Road, $1,300,000 for resurfacing Daisy Dallas Road, $900,000 for Thrasher Pike and $550,000 for Old Dayton Pike resurfacing. The cost to fund all these capital improvements will be $14,950,000 that the city will need to have and be able to use prior to being reimbursed at a later date.

A chart to show the public works department 5-year capital outlay has also been created, and from 2025 through 2030 it is projected that $1,665,000 will be needed. And that does not include increasing staffing levels.

Paving small roads is estimated at $500,000. A new fire engine is planned for 2028-2029 for $1,100,000, and the addition of six firefighters will be $570,000.

The commissioners want to try and stick with the new tax rate for the next four years and just try to maintain what there is now and not go backwards, it was stated. The city has to meet citizens’ expectations, said Commissioner Steve Everett, and that costs more as the city grows.

Compared to 19 other cities in Tennessee with similar populations, Soddy Daisy is the largest and has to maintain it for the least amount of money, officials said. In 2024, it was fourth from the bottom for amount of property taxes collected, at $4,056,116. And total property and sales tax together for the city was $6,944,579, the second lowest amount of all those being compared.

Diane Walker, resident of Soddy Daisy, said she does not care about comparing the city to others, her interest is in who will be paying the taxes. She collected data from the last census and found that 20.5 percent of Soddy Daisy citizens were over the age of 65 and eight percent live in poverty. She asked what could be done to help them. The answer is that Soddy Daisy is investigating creating a property tax freeze program for low income and elderly homeowners. City Attorney Sam Elliott told the commissioners that if the city decides to adopt this program, it would have to mirror the same program from Hamilton County.

In regular city business, the purchase of a detective’s vehicle was approved for the amount of $38,382. It is a budgeted item.

And an ordinance was passed on the final reading limiting the number of smoke shops, vape shops and CBD establishments in the city. The seven that are existing now will be grandfathered in as long as they have continuous operation. The number will remain at four as they close. And at that time, they must be spaced apart by three miles. Another ordinance relating to alternative financial services such as check cashing stores limited them to four.

A memo of understanding was approved between the city and both Ivy Academy’s Skillern Elementary School and Ivy Academy. This will provide $75,000 from the state, for an SRO for each school.

Community volunteer and philanthropist Curtis Cecil gave the summary of the valuable work that has been done by the Soddy Daisy Community Library and Kelcurt Farms so far this summer. He said that 1,551 meals were provided to kids, a six percent increase over last summer. There were 1,400 sack packs given out, a 14 percent increase, 1,654 books were given out on free book Fridays during a 10-week period. And 213 new families joined the library and are now eligible for the services it provides to the community. In all, he said that 8,000 pounds of food had been distributed and over 9,000 school supplies were handed out. Some of the produce from Kelcurt Farms is being canned to have available when the gardens quit producing.

In the future, the Soddy Daisy Commission meetings will be held at a new time. The motion passed to have them an hour earlier. The meetings will now begin at 6 p.m.