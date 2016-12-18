Grand Jury Cites Limited Recreational Area For Women At Silverdale Workhouse

Sunday, December 18, 2016

A final report from the Hamilton County Grand Jury cited problems with the recreational area for women at the workhouse at Silverdale.

The report from the panel headed by DeAnna Anderson said it is a small space enclosed by a brick wall.

The women at one time were able to use the larger open area where the men congregate. However, to transport the women to this area it necessitated a lockdown of the entire men's compound.

Several different members of the Grand Jury gave synopses of some of the places toured by the panel.