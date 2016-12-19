Couple Sentenced To Serve Combined Over 53 Years For Child Pornography

Monday, December 19, 2016

Wesley Thomas Ryan, 28, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and Rachael Gabrielle Boyett, 21, of Taft, Tenn., were sentenced Friday by Judge Travis R. McDonough, U.S. District Court judge, for production of child pornography. Ryan was ordered to serve 360 months and Boyett was ordered to serve 280 months.

Upon their release from prison, both will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for at least 10 years as well as be required to register as sexual offenders.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that both Ryan and Boyett had recorded themselves and two local children engaging in sexual activity. Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra L. Bay represented the United States.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.